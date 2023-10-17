RSIPF Farewelled Late Police Constable Peter Claver at Funeral Service

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) has farewelled the late Police Constable (PC) Peter Claver in a funeral service at the Holy Cross Cathedral in Central Honiara on 14 October 2023.

The RSIPF officers within and around the capital gathered on Saturday afternoon to farewell the young police officer who sadly passed away on the 6th of October 2023.

The funeral service for Constable Peter Claver at the Holy Cross Cathedral began at 1335hrs with a welcome remarks and laying of wreaths.

The permanent secretary, Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau, Deputy Commissioner Juanita Matanga and RSIPF Assistant Commissioners were in attendance along with hundreds of police officer, family and relatives of late Police Constable Peter Claver.

Police Commissioner Mangau acknowledges Police Constable Peter Claver service to the RSIPF and Community.

Commissioner Mangau during his presentation of late Claver said the sad news of the passing away of the serving officer of the RSIPF to work colleagues is certainly a difficult thing to bear and the RSIPF is greatly sadden by the unfortunate passing away of Police Constable Claver.

Commissioner Mangau extend and conveys the organization sincere condolences to the Police Constable Clavers family, relatives, friends, colleagues and all RSIPF officers

Mr. Mangau said, “RSIPF salutes late PC Claver for his service and will not forget his positive contributions to provide leadership in the field of policing.”

Police values the contributions late Claver made. The few years he served in the RSIPF was highly commendable. He is honored for generously giving and for serving the country.

Claver was a primary school teacher by profession from 2007 to 2020 before he came into the police in 2021. He graduated on 25 February 2023 and posted to Honiara City Police where he served until his passing away.

Commissioner Mangau read late Claver’s eulogy during the sending off service at the Holy Cross Cathedral

Wife and three children of late PC Claver

Family representative speaking during the sending off service of late PC Claver

Escorting of casket out after the send off service

RSIPF Press