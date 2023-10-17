Beamr Issues Q3-2023 CEO Letter to Shareholders

Herzliya Israel, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR), a leading supplier of video optimization technology and solutions, today issued a Letter to Shareholders from Sharon Carmel, Chief Executive Officer.

Dear Shareholders, Colleagues and Business Partners:

I am happy to update you on our Q3 2023 activities and progress. 2023 has been a pivotal and productive year for Beamr which resulted in several significant achievements.

Beamr has made very good progress in its Q3 activities both in its existing business and with building the new Beamr SaaS at a very fast pace.

From Q1 through Q3 2023, we have generated approximately $1.4M in revenues compared with $1.2M in Q1 through Q3 2022, and as of September 30, 2023, we had $5.4M of cash and cash equivalents. We believe that our annual revenue for the year ended 2023 will be similar to its 2022 revenues and expect a ramp up in revenues in 2024 with the anticipated announcements of the launching of our new Beamr SaaS in Q1 2024.

At the same time, we are carefully managing our day-to-day operational expenses and taking steps to ensure that we remain in a healthy financial position throughout 2024.

Beamr can share that in Q3 2023, we signed up another one of the top five largest media companies in the world to provide our video compression and optimization technology and solutions to its products and that following such agreement, Beamr is now working with three of the top five largest media companies in the world. We believe that this is a testimony of our leadership in video compression and optimization solutions.

As for the new Beamr SaaS, we are happy to share that we are on track with launching the SaaS in Q1 of 2024. During Q3 2023, we launched our second Beta with APIs enabling large scale clients to use the Beamr SaaS at scale for video optimization. In Q3 2023, we also signed with a distributor in Japan (J21 Corporation) that we believe will accelerate our access to the Japanese market with our Beamr SaaS. In addition, our collaboration with Nvidia continues with both technology integration and on business development fronts.

We are moving very fast with building our new Beamr SaaS and expect in the coming months to release more news about our upcoming new Beamr SaaS with new capabilities and additional collaborations that will help us prepare for the official launch in 2024. In addition, we are expanding our sales and marketing capabilities in preparation to the Q1 2024 launch.

Respectfully,

Sharon Carmel

Chief Executive Officer, Beamr Imaging Ltd.

