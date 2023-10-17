Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences in October 2023

Wenzhou, China, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. ("Erayak" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RAYA), a leading manufacturer, designer, and exporter of high-quality products in the power supply industry, will be participating in two upcoming conferences in October 2023.

The Company will be participating in the HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), the world's leading showcase of innovative electronics products, from October 13-16, 2023 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This conference gathers exhibitors and buyers from every sector to display game-changing technologies.

Erayak will also be attending the 134th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the 134th Canton Fair Phase 1, from October 15-19, 2023 at the Guangzhou Canton Fair Complex.

The China Import and Export Fair is held every spring and autumn in Guangzhou, China. The event is co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of People’s Republic of China and the Peoples Government of Guangdong Province, which is overseen by the China Foreign Trade Centre.

The Canton Fair is perceived as the pinnacle of international trade events, boasting an impressive history and staggering scale. By exhibiting a vast array of products, it attracts buyers from all over the world and has generated immense business dealings in China.

The enormous size and scope of the Canton Fair is a biannual event for almost everything import and export with China. More than 25,000 exhibitors come from all over the world to attend this bi-annual market in Guangzhou that has been going on since 1957.

Erayak’s Chairman & CEO, Mr. Lingyi Kong, stated, “We are excited about the opportunity to participate in both of these premiere global conferences, which will allow us to network and showcase and market our products and services to a diverse audience that are focused on innovation to meet the ever-changing demands of customers and distributors.”

About Erayak Power Solution Group Inc.

Erayak specializes in the manufacturing, research and development, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Erayak's product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products. Our products are used principally in agricultural and industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, electrical appliances, and outdoor living products. Our goal is to be the premier power solutions brand and a solution for mobile life and outdoor living. For more information, visit: https://erayakpower.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

