Zenhub Launches Zenhub Enterprise 4.0 for On-Prem Teams

New release provides a robust solution for developer teams that prefer to host data on-premises rather than in the cloud

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenhub , the leading project management platform for software teams, today announced its largest on-premise release to date, Zenhub Enterprise 4.0. For businesses that are required to host critical data on-premise rather than in the cloud, Zenhub Enterprise 4.0 delivers a number of productivity-enhancing integrations, along with a brand new platform experience that removes the need for users to have a GitHub account in order to use Zenhub.



“While the cloud has taken the enterprise by storm, many of our largest customers still run a hybrid model with mission-critical data kept on-premise. Zenhub Enterprise 4.0 is designed specifically to support this requirement,” said Aaron Upright, Zenhub’s co-founder. “We’re excited to bring all of the innovation that we’ve recently launched in our cloud product to our on-prem customers. In particular, we think our new platform capabilities will address a growing need we see in larger organizations to consolidate technical and non-technical teams into the same project management solutions.”

The last decade has seen a relentless push for software to be hosted in the cloud. This trend is not without good reasons; the cloud provides myriad advantages in terms of accessibility, ongoing maintenance, and reduced cost of ownership. However, this narrative is starting to shift, particularly as data privacy and intellectual property ownership have become increasingly unclear with the recent advances in AI and the wide-scale adoption of LLMs within many SaaS products.



However, at a time when demand for self-managed, on-premise software is increasing, some vendors have chosen to double down on being cloud-first. For example, Atlassian announced that they plan to end their support of Jira Server in early 2024, leaving many mid-sized and large organizations without a cost-effective on-prem solution. In contrast, Zenhub is doubling down on its commitment to supporting its on-premise offering and continuing to bring innovative updates on a frequent basis.

“We at Zenhub are fully committed to supporting our on-premise customers,” said George Champlin-Scharff, Zenhub’s vice president of Product. “We’ll continue to ensure feature parity between our cloud and on-premise solutions, so that our users can have the best experience possible, regardless of how their organizations have chosen to bring Zenhub into their environment.”

Some of the new capabilities Zenhub Enterprise 4.0 delivers include:

Onboarding

Organization access requests for companies and teams: Zenhub Organizations are now visible at the time of onboarding to users signing up with the same email domain as the Zenhub Organization creator. Users associated by domain no longer need to be invited to join a new organization.

Zenhub Organizations are now visible at the time of onboarding to users signing up with the same email domain as the Zenhub Organization creator. Users associated by domain no longer need to be invited to join a new organization. “Allowed Domains” for organization access: The “Allowed Domains” feature enables organizations to specify the domains from which they accept requests, providing an extra layer of security and speeding up user onboarding.

Enhancing Zenhub Platform Capabilities

Project hierarchy: Every project on the roadmap now has a dedicated flyover, which describes the project and shows the contributors who created and closed the project.

Zenhub Issues: Zenhub Issues enables teams to work together in Zenhub without a GitHub account. Zenhub Issues function similarly to GitHub Issues but are separate from GitHub. These are great for team members who don’t use GitHub or for tracking non-development tasks.

Zenhub Issues enables teams to work together in Zenhub without a GitHub account. Zenhub Issues function similarly to GitHub Issues but are separate from GitHub. These are great for team members who don’t use GitHub or for tracking non-development tasks. Converting Zenhub Issues to GitHub Issues: You can now convert Zenhub Issues to GitHub Issues. This enables users not using GitHub to create issues that may evolve into development tasks.

GitHub Migration and Management

Disconnecting GitHub Accounts from Zenhub: You can now disconnect your GitHub account in fewer clicks.

You can now disconnect your GitHub account in fewer clicks. Classic GitHub Projects Importer for Platform Users: For users migrating from GitHub Projects to Zenhub, we've extended the capabilities of our Classic GitHub Projects Importer. Smoothly import pipelines, repositories, and issues from existing classic GitHub project boards into your Zenhub workspace.

For users migrating from GitHub Projects to Zenhub, we've extended the capabilities of our Classic GitHub Projects Importer. Smoothly import pipelines, repositories, and issues from existing classic GitHub project boards into your Zenhub workspace. GitHub Productivity Insights: GitHub Productivity Insights is a new dashboard that shows you six productivity metrics based on your team’s activities in GitHub. Get quick views of Issue Completion %, Average Issue Cycle Time, Issue Completion Ratio, PR Throughput, Average Code Review Time, and PR Merge Ratio.



Additional Integration with Developer Platforms

Figma, Miro & Loom Integrations: Boost collaboration by embedding Figma, Miro, or Loom files into Zenhub. Miro and Figma embeds in Zenhub display a preview of the content from the file. Loom embeds enable users to watch full videos inside Zenhub – no more tab switching!



Zenhub Enterprise 4.0 is available today. Interested parties can find out more by visiting our site here

About Zenhub

Zenhub facilitates seamless project management for high-growth software teams using GitHub, ensuring alignment on projects, goals, and timelines.

Used by over 8000 software teams, including Red Hat, Adobe, and NASA, Zenhub keeps developers close to the code base using best-in-class GitHub integration, streamlines tracking and prioritization for project managers and product owners with AI and automation, and ensures collaboration by providing access to non-technical members and stakeholders.

