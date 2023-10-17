Oyster Consulting Celebrates 15 years of Excellence Serving Wealth Management Firms

Leading Professional Services Company Thrives Amidst Industry Challenges

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting, a premier professional services firm specializing in compliance, operations, finance, strategy, and software solutions for wealth management firms, proudly marks its 15th anniversary. Founded in 2008 during the height of the stock market and financial crisis, Oyster Consulting has navigated through turbulent waters and emerged as a trusted partner to numerous broker-dealers and Registered Investment Advisors nationwide.



From its inception, Oyster Consulting carved a niche in the financial services industry by offering a unique approach. Unlike traditional consulting firms, Oyster's consultants are industry veterans with decades of hands-on experience, not career consultants. This approach has resonated with clients who value the expertise and in-depth industry knowledge that Oyster's leadership and employees bring to every engagement.

Over the past 15 years, Oyster Consulting has demonstrated impressive growth, expanding its client base and services portfolio. The company's success is a testament to its unwavering commitment to helping wealth management firms achieve compliance excellence, streamline operations, develop robust strategies, and implement cutting-edge software solutions.

"Reaching this milestone of 15 years in business is a remarkable achievement for Oyster Consulting," said Buddy Doyle, Founder and CEO. "Our journey began during one of the most challenging times in financial history, and we have thrived by remaining agile, adaptive, and true to our core mission of providing exceptional value to our clients. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team and loyal clients who have been instrumental in our success."

Oyster Consulting's 15-year journey has been marked by:

Industry Leadership: Oyster has established itself as a leader in the wealth management consulting space, providing thought leadership, regulatory insights, and innovative solutions.

Client-Centric Approach: Oyster's commitment to putting clients first has resulted in long-lasting partnerships built on trust and results.

Diverse Expertise: The firm's team of seasoned professionals boasts a wealth of industry experience, enabling them to address clients' unique challenges with tailored solutions.

Continuous Innovation: Oyster Consulting has consistently embraced technology and innovation to stay at the forefront of the evolving financial services landscape.

As Oyster Consulting looks ahead, the company remains committed to its core values of excellence, integrity, and client satisfaction. With an eye on the future, Oyster will continue to expand its offerings, adapt to regulatory changes, and provide unwavering support to its clients in an evolving industry.

About Oyster Consulting:

Oyster Consulting is a leading professional services company specializing in compliance, operations, strategy, and software solutions for wealth management firms, including broker-dealers and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs). Founded in 2008, Oyster Consulting has a team of industry veterans dedicated to helping clients navigate the complex regulatory environment, improve operational efficiency, and achieve strategic goals.



