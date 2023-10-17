Myricx Bio to Present Preclinical Data Validating NMTi as a Novel ADC Payload Class

Preclinical efficacy studies validate Myricx Bio’s proprietary N-Myristoyltransferase inhibitor (NMTi) payload platform

Complete tumour regressions across a range of solid tumour xenograft models for NMTi-ADCs targeting three clinically validated tumour-associated antigens (B7-H3, TROP2 and HER2)

Encouraging initial non-human primate tolerability data presented

Data presentation at the 14th Annual World ADC Conference in San Diego

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myricx Bio (‘Myricx’), a UK biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of a completely novel class of payloads for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), is presenting preclinical in vivo efficacy data for its NMTi-ADC platform and pipeline at the 14th Annual World ADC Event, San Diego, California, held from October 16-19, 20231.

Myricx’s payload platform is based on proprietary potent small molecule NMT inhibitors (NMTi). In the poster presentation Myricx reported data for three NMTi-ADCs in its pipeline. These comprise B7-H3-NMTi, TROP2-NMTi, and HER2-NMTi.

B7-H3-NMTi demonstrated complete and durable tumour regressions in multiple models of aggressive prostate cancer refractory to Topo1i-based ADCs. Initial toxicology is currently under evaluation in non-human primates.

TROP2-NMTi also demonstrated complete and durable tumour regressions in breast cancer models refractory to Topo1i-based ADCs; including the ability to regress large and established tumours that had prior exposure to a Topo1i-based ADC.

HER2-NMTi demonstrated complete efficacy, and an encouraging tolerability profile in rodents and non-human primates. In addition, it showed potent bystander activity, and efficacy in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) organoid models with a broad range of antigen expression levels.

Myricx CEO, Dr Robin Carr said: “The preclinical data generated by our three NMTi-ADCs give us confidence that the NMTi payload platform has the potential to deliver an important new ADC payload class in the treatment of solid tumours. We are looking forward to advancing our pipeline of ADCs and generating clinical data.”

Poster Presentation Details:



Title: N-Myristoyltransferase (NMT) inhibitors as completely novel payloads for Antibody Drug Conjugates, deliver extensive tumor regression at well tolerated doses.

Presented by: Dr Robin Carr, CEO Myricx Bio

Session: Scientific Program, Tuesday October 17, Evening Session

A copy of the poster is available on our website

Myricx Bio (“Myricx”) is a UK biotech company focused on the discovery and development of a completely novel class of payloads for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), based on inhibitors of N-myristoyltransferases (NMT) for the treatment of cancer.

NMT is an enzyme that adds a specific lipid modification to a number of protein targets key to cancer cell survival. Myricx is advancing a pipeline of ADCs to address serious unmet needs in oncology based on its NMT inhibitor (NMTi) payload chemistry platform and has demonstrated excellent preclinical efficacy and safety across multiple solid tumour associated antigens and cancer cell types.

Based in London, Myricx is a spin out from Imperial College London and the Francis Crick Institute with investment from Sofinnova Partners and Brandon Capital Partners.

