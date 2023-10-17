BlackDice Expands Its Game-Changing Cybersecurity Solutions to North America

LEEDS, United Kingdom, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackDice Holdings Corp. ("BlackDice," or the “Company”), a pioneering force in AI-powered cybersecurity for the Telecom industry is expanding its footprint to North America as it accelerates its growth trajectory. Established in 2019, BlackDice, based in Leeds, England, is revolutionizing the cybersecurity industry with the power of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, advanced threat intelligence, and cloud computing to neutralize emerging cyber threats before they happen. Partnering with Tier 1 and Tier 2 Telecom providers to deliver proactive and adaptive solutions, BlackDice serves operators’ diverse end users, including small and medium-sized businesses and residential subscribers. BlackDice's solutions are deployed globally through integration partners and operators, integrating seamlessly into their routers and optical network termination (“ONT”).



The expansion to North America comes after BlackDice secured contracts estimated at $6.4 million in the third quarter, forged two new strategic hardware partnerships, expanded to Asia-Pacific (APAC), and is nurturing a sales pipeline estimated at nearly $100 million.

Paul Hague, CEO of BlackDice, said: "Expanding our footprint to North America and APAC is a significant step in BlackDice’s growth strategy, supporting its move towards becoming one of the leading AI-powered cybersecurity players in North America, as well as globally. Newly established partnerships with hardware providers solidifies our ability to provide real-time 24/7 protection and lightning-fast threat neutralization.”

Hague added, "Our solutions cater to the often-overlooked needs of SMBs and personal users, a segment typically underserved by traditional network providers."

BlackDice’s flagship cloud platform, Retina, is at the forefront of the company’s revolutionary approach to cybersecurity. Built on Unsupervised Learning Models, a powerful machine learning algorithm that extracts data directly from the network, Retina has the remarkable ability to uncover hidden behavioral patterns and expose anomalies that are beyond human perception. With the capacity to monitor billions of devices, BlackDice’s proprietary operator insight technology, Retina, enables real-time immediate threat prediction and swift neutralization, making it a formidable force in safeguarding digital networks and protecting subscribers.

"Evolving alongside threats, Retina’s technology captures and correlates data simultaneously across devices and networks, so BlackDice’s customers can be confident that detection is not merely keeping pace with the problem; it is effectively and consistently staying ahead of it," explains Hague. “When integrated with any home or office router, Telecom operators gain unprecedented access into actionable insights regarding the behavior of devices on the network. This not only boosts Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and subscriber retention but also provides end users with 24/7 proactive protection from security vulnerabilities on any connected device, across any network—anywhere. We have earned our customers' trust through quality of experience (QoE)-centric data collection, providing essential intelligence and actionable insights that enhances first-time call resolution and net provider scores (NPS).”

BlackDice's expansion into North America is part of its forward-looking business strategy, anticipating a world with 2.5 billion online routers and a staggering 18.2 billion mobile devices by 2025. In this environment, advanced cybersecurity solutions is vital. Small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) currently face a 1 in 2 chance of experiencing a security breach based on findings from a recent National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) report, with the cost of cybercrime on businesses expected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025 according to Cybersecurity Ventures—a 300% increase over 2015 levels. Recent forecasts by Statista, the leading online data portal specializing in the global digital economy, project demand for cybersecurity solutions to surge to $266.2 billion by 2027, with a robust 8.9% CAGR.

As Norton Antivirus highlighted in 2022, traditional cybersecurity defenses are no longer sufficient. With 3.8 million records stolen daily due to cybersecurity breaches, the proactive stance of BlackDice's platform is the solution businesses need today. Unlike other solutions that merely react, BlackDice's platform excels at prediction, leveraging advanced threat intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing for enhanced protection.

"Our core mission," Hague said, "is to provide secure, privacy-centric online interactions. With expansion to North America, we're gearing up for exponential growth, with AI and cyber defense at the helm. The Telecom operator market is just the beginning, with growing demand from other sectors, including military and defense, underscoring BlackDice's potential for significant expansion in the future.”

Investor Relations

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson, 475-477-9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com

About BlackDice Holdings Corp.

Headquartered in the UK, BlackDice is pioneering the future of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. Its commitment to transforming cybersecurity infrastructures through advanced technology empowers people and organizations to safeguard their digital assets and information against evolving threats through comprehensive protection and enhanced security. BlackDice works with Tier 1 and Tier 2 telecom providers to deliver proactive and adaptive solutions to their customers - who range from residential subscribers to small and medium-sized businesses. Capable of monitoring billions of devices at one time, BlackDice’s unique platform can detect unusual patterns that signal a threat or attack is starting to build - and prevent it before it occurs. Headquartered in the United Kingdom and Spain, BlackDice serves customers and partners across the globe, providing expert guidance and support to prevent cybersecurity risks. More information at: www.blackdice.io

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will the Company and its affiliates be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.