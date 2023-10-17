Ilham Aliyev met with residents who moved to city of Fuzuli and members of general public of the district on “Fuzuli City Day”

AZERBAIJAN, October 17 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with residents who moved to the city of Fuzuli and members of the general public of the district on the “Fuzuli City Day”.

The head of state addressed the event.

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev

President Ilham Aliyev: Salaam alaikum.

Residents: You are welcome! We are very glad to see you.

Sister of a martyr: Hello, you are welcome.

Male resident: Congratulations, Mr. President. Allah bless you. Thank Allah, we are meeting in Fuzuli.

President Ilham Aliyev: Of course. Thank you.

Female resident: Thank you, we are glad to see you.

President Ilham Aliyev: Hello. You are also welcome.

Residents: We are grateful to you for everything. We are proud of you.

Male resident: Hello, Mr. President, and you are welcome.

President Ilham Aliyev: What a beautiful day. You are saying “Welcome!” to me. During the occupation, I repeatedly said in meetings with natives of Fuzuli and former IDPs from other districts that the day would come when you will say “Welcome!” to me, and this day has come. Today is a holiday in Fuzuli, a city day, and at the same time, it is the third anniversary of the liberation of Fuzuli from occupation. On this occasion, I heartily congratulate you and wish you all good health.

Residents: Thank you very much, Mr. President, thank you. Thank you.

President Ilham Aliyev: I hope you live comfortably in Fuzuli, in your native land, live in prosperity and well-being.

I am glad that the young generation, the young people of Fuzuli decided to come to their native land. This is a truly big event, because children, teenagers, the young generation as a whole did not see these lands before. They kept these lands in their hearts only because of what you told them. This shows the greatness of our people. It shows that we are a people attached to our homeland.

During the occupation, some people, especially certain circles abroad, believed that the Azerbaijani people would forget their land over the years and that the young generation would be raised in a completely different way. Many assumptions were made about the globalizing world. However, those analysts and, at the same time, those at the political level could not understand one thing: how much love the Azerbaijani people have of their native land and how much we are attached to it.

I remember that in my numerous meetings with natives of Fuzuli and former IDPs from other districts, especially at the opening ceremonies of new settlements, I said that those were temporary places of residence for them. We are trying and will continue trying to improve your standard of living and make your life easier to some extent, but this is a temporary place of residence. After the lands are freed, even more beautiful houses will be built and better conditions will be created in Fuzuli, Aghdam, Zangilan, Gubadli, Lachin, Kalbajar, Jabrayil, Shusha. The day has come, it is real now, it is a reality. The new appearance of Fuzuli pleases the eye.

I must also state that today, the ongoing projects implemented both in Fuzuli and in all our other cities and villages establish new rules of urban planning on a global scale, and this is noted not only by me, but also by many international experts. In particular, as you know, the National Urban Development Forum has been held in Azerbaijan twice – in Aghdam and Zangilan, and all our projects were presented there. International organizations highly appreciate them, because the best living conditions have been created here – in terms of the interior of buildings, the interior design of apartments, the principle of floors, the distance between buildings – everything is followed. So there is entire infrastructure and are conditions available for a comfortable life. All our cities will be like Fuzuli. Because we are implementing the first urban development project in Fuzuli. It is true that the people of Lachin returned to their homeland a little earlier than the people of Fuzuli. But because the Armenians had settled illegally in the city of Lachin, some of the buildings were left there, so we simply restored those houses and created the most beautiful conditions. Therefore, the previous urban planning landscape of Lachin is in place. Here though, the city is being completely rebuilt.

In the example of Fuzuli, the whole world and even those who are reluctant to see it, are seeing and must see what Armenian savagery is. For many years, when we tried to bring the facts of our Karabakh problem to the attention of the world community, some did not believe. There were those who did not want to believe. We didn't have much evidence. We knew that everything was destroyed, razed to the ground, but we could not even imagine that it was to this extent. Because the occupying state did not allow anyone to enter this region at the time. It was forbidden. Why? Because every person coming here would see what Armenian savagery is. Its manifestations are visible everywhere.

I have said this many times and many people know it now. However, I want to say it again – when Fuzuli was liberated, we could not find a single sound building to raise our flag, except fora military unit. We raised our flag on a pole in its courtyard, but when he came here for the first time, just like every Azerbaijani, our heart ached, we were completely stunned and horrified. What is the source of such enmity? After all, what did we do to the Armenians? We lived side by side with them. They ate our bread, cities and villages were built for them, infrastructure was created at our expense. During the Soviet period, all this work was done at the expense of Azerbaijan. Oppressing people, torturing them, carrying out ethnic cleansing against the Azerbaijani people – apparently, there were black spots in their hearts. We didn't know it then. We were somewhat naive. This is why I say that we must never forget the occupation and suffering. The younger generation should also know this. Children going to this school today should also know this. They should know that our people have come out of difficult trials, they didn’t bend or break down, they believed in themselves and their army – believing that this day would come, that we would stand here and celebrate this holiday with you.

Fuzuli is being completely rebuilt now. While we were here yesterday, we laid the foundation stones of several important facilities. The foundation stones of two villages, a kindergarten, a sports center, new residential quarters, and an office center were laid. So the number of people living here will naturally increase over time. I was informed yesterday that over 800 people have already been accommodated. About 2,000 people will live here by the end of the year. At the end of the first stage of our Great Return Program, at the end of 2026, a total of 22,000 people will live in Fuzuli district, 140,000 people will live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur as a whole. In other words, this is the minimum, so to speak. I am sure that a larger number of people will be resettled, because firstly, we have power, we have determination, the Great Return Program has been adopted and is being successfully implemented. It is being exceeded, and the main factor is that our former IDPs are looking forward to these days. For example, I asked the kids both Zangilan and Lachin during our conversation. In other words, how does a child or teenager who was born and raised in Baku and who is used to the atmosphere of a big city come and live in a city or village that is located some distance away? They sincerely said that this is a great happiness. This is the way they were raised, including by your generation. Because they have seen this at home and in school. This is why school and family are important factors in our return here. Because we did not let the youth forget anything. We did not allow the Karabakh topic to be erased. There were many countries and forces that wanted to instill this in us, i.e. we need to come to terms with the situation, we need to start cooperating with Armenia. Many reiterated that there was no military solution to the conflict. We have shown that there is, and we have shown it again recently. This topic is now closed! The subject of the Karabakh conflict is closed once and for all! The book of separatists is closed once and for all! This is great happiness.

Now it remains for people to live here comfortably. I should also say that we are attaching great importance to employment issues while implementing all these projects. Relevant state institutions are taking serious steps regarding this issue so that those living here have employment opportunities. The city has unique employment opportunities. Of course, people living in the villages now and in the future will engage in traditional occupations, the state will help them from its side – with equipment, cattle, and all the necessary means. A self-employment program will be implemented so that life can flourish here. I am sure that after a certain period of time, Karabakh will become a driving force in Azerbaijan’s economy. Because the development of our economy here will make a great contribution to our overall development.

Today, while celebrating this holiday, of course, we all once again express our deep respect for the memory of our dear martyrs. Two days ago, when I addressed the people from the central square of Khankendi, I said that we were indebted to them for this day. And it is true. No matter how much power and how many weapons the state has and how carefully military operations are planned, it is the soldiers and officers who achieve Victory. They go, put their chest forward, face death, and then they raise the Flag. Their heroism must and will never be erased from our memory. Today, their souls are happy because we are here, you are here, and no matter how bitter it is, there is a consolation for their loved ones and relatives. The fact is that they sacrificed their lives and won the historic Victory. We had about 15,000 martyrs in the First Karabakh War, but the lands were also lost. Of course, every life is irreplaceable. However, the operations of the Second Karabakh War were planned so that we could minimize our losses, and we achieved that.

I want to say again that we should always be indebted to them. The younger generation should always be educated in this spirit. Their heroism is unforgettable. Winning this historic Victory in such a difficult geographical terrain is truly unmatched. The enemy had taken all the heights. If you go in any direction from here, you will see that almost every hill had their post, battle station, several lines of defense, barbed wire and mines. It took our soldiers a great deal of courage to break through and advance under fire. This is something that probably never happened in the world’s military history. If it did, let them tell us where. It didn't happen before, the people of Azerbaijan did that. During the occupation, we raised such a young generation that they were ready to die for the Motherland, and they were facing death.

Dear sisters, brothers and friends, I congratulate you again. It is both a happy and sad day today. Of course, our little girl’s tears will never stop. We must remember this, whether it is 10 or 20 years later. We have all shed tears.

Congratulations, I wish you all good health. Take good care of the children, raise them, let them be patriotic, be loyal to the Motherland, be like our heroes. Let them raise our glory to the sky. Thank you.

The head of state then had a conversation with the event participants, and posed together for a group photo.