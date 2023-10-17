Submit Release
EU4Moldova: Family Festivals in Cahul and Ungheni bring together over 500 children, parents, and educators

Over 500 children, parents, and educators participated in the Family Festivals held last week in Ungheni and Cahul, in Moldova.  

The events took place with the financial support of the European Union and were organised to promote active lifestyles, diversity, equal opportunities and social inclusion of children with disabilities and special needs.

As part of the festival, various entertainment activities and sports games were organised, such as football, a fun relay race, and handball. Training workshops on effective social integration of children with disabilities and special needs into communities were also organised.

The festival was organised within the framework of the programme ‘EU for Moldova: Focal Regions’, funded by the EU and implemented by UNICEF and UNDP in partnership with the Moldovan Football Federation.

Press release

