TSplus and Kaspersky Forge Groundbreaking Partnership to Enhance Remote Access Security

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus, a global leader in remote access and Application Delivery solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Kaspersky, a renowned cybersecurity leader. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the realm of remote access security by embedding the TSplus Remote Access Connection client into the KasperskyOS Cyber Immune thin client.



In an era where remote work has become the new norm, the demand for secure and reliable remote access solutions has surged. TSplus has been at the forefront of this evolution, consistently delivering innovative solutions that empower organizations to connect to their digital assets securely, efficiently, and with ease.

Kaspersky, on the other hand, has long been recognized for its unwavering commitment to safeguarding businesses and individuals from cyber threats. Their world-class cybersecurity solutions have been trusted by millions globally to protect critical data and systems.

The strategic partnership between TSplus and Kaspersky brings together the best of both worlds. Both companies share a common vision of making remote work not only more accessible but also more secure. This partnership signifies a significant step towards achieving that vision. It combines the trust and expertise of two industry giants to provide a complete remote working solution that businesses can rely on in today's digital landscape.

The TSplus and Kaspersky collaboration is set to be a game-changer for businesses looking to adapt to the evolving workplace dynamics while ensuring the highest level of cybersecurity.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Kaspersky, a company that shares our commitment to delivering top-notch solutions to businesses worldwide," said Dominique Benoit, CEO of TSplus. "Together, we are ready to set a new standard for remote access security and convenience."

Commenting on the successful MoU, Andrey Suvorov, Head of KasperskyOS Business said: “With an ever-evolving work environment, we have increasingly noted a demand for Remote Desktop solutions around the world. We develop these kinds of solutions based on the KasperskyOS operating system. We believe Kaspersky Thin Client has great potential, and our partnership with TSplus reinforces this belief. It is based on our first and agile joint efforts we started in April 2023 and I am personally satisfied with enthusiasm and profound quality of our cooperation.”

The two companies have agreed to begin the partnership with a 3-year engagement, setting the stage for a longer-term evolution based on mutual success.

About TSplus

Since 2007, TSplus has become a global leader in remote access and application delivery solutions. With a strong focus on security, usability, and scalability, TSplus empowers organizations of all sizes to connect to their digital assets from anywhere, securely and with ease. Over 500,000 companies rely on TSplus products to safely and securely manage their daily operations. To learn more, visit https://tsplus.net/.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies, and we help 250,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at http://www.kaspersky.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5d679c8-03b0-48f9-ac05-2c087ffd11cb

Media Contact Caleb Zaharris Director of Marketing TSplus caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net