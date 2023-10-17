Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Robust Third Quarter 2023 Results

Substantial year-over-year increase in net interest income, ongoing loan portfolio expansion, and sustained strength in asset quality metrics highlight quarter



Mercantile Bank Corporation also announces newly appointed members to Corporate and Bank Boards of Directors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $20.9 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $16.0 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. Net income during the first nine months of 2023 totaled $62.2 million, or $3.89 per diluted share, compared with net income of $39.3 million, or $2.48 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2022.

“We are very pleased with our third quarter financial results, especially when considering the challenging operating conditions and uncertain economic environment that we continued to face,” said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. “Our strong operating results were propelled by enhanced net interest income, which was up nearly 16 percent in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the respective prior-year period primarily due to a higher net interest margin and growth in the commercial loan and residential mortgage loan portfolios. As evidenced by the ongoing loan portfolio expansion and strength in asset quality metrics, we remain committed to employing sound underwriting standards to meet the credit needs of our existing customers and foster loan relationships with new clients. We believe our strong capital position will allow us to endure any issues stemming from shifting economic conditions.”

Third quarter highlights include:

Significant increase in net interest income reflecting a higher net interest margin and loan growth

Noteworthy increases in several key fee income categories

Ongoing growth in commercial loan and residential mortgage loan portfolios

Continuing strength in commercial loan pipeline

Sustained low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs

Strong capital position

Operating Results

Total revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was $58.2 million during the third quarter of 2023, up $8.6 million, or 17.2 percent, from $49.6 million during the prior-year third quarter. Net interest income during the third quarter of 2023 was $49.0 million, up $6.6 million, or 15.5 percent, from $42.4 million during the respective 2022 period, primarily due to increased yields on earning assets and loan growth. Noninterest income totaled $9.2 million during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $7.3 million during the third quarter of 2022. Excluding a gain on the sale of other real estate owned, noninterest income increased $1.6 million, or nearly 22 percent, in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the prior-year third quarter mainly due to higher levels of mortgage banking income, interest rate swap income, bank owned life insurance income, credit and debit card income, and payroll processing fees.

The net interest margin was 3.98 percent in the third quarter of 2023, up from 3.56 percent in the prior-year third quarter. The yield on average earning assets was 5.78 percent during the current-year third quarter, an increase from 4.04 percent during the respective 2022 period. The higher yield on average earning assets primarily resulted from an increased yield on loans. The yield on loans was 6.37 percent during the third quarter of 2023, up from 4.56 percent during the third quarter of 2022 mainly due to higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) substantially raising the targeted federal funds rate in an effort to reduce elevated inflation levels. The FOMC increased the targeted federal funds rate by 375 basis points during the period of July 2022 through July 2023, during which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 65 percent of average total commercial loans.

The cost of funds was 1.80 percent in the third quarter of 2023, up from 0.48 percent in the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher costs of deposits and borrowed funds, reflecting the impact of the rising interest rate environment, and a change in funding mix, consisting of a decrease in noninterest-bearing and lower-cost deposits and an increase in higher-cost money market accounts and time deposits, reflecting deposit migration and new deposit relationships.

Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of $3.3 million and $2.9 million during the third quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the current-year third quarter mainly reflected the establishment of a specific reserve for a distressed commercial loan relationship, a qualitative factor assessment for local economic conditions reflecting the ongoing United Auto Workers strike, and allocations necessitated by net loan growth. The provision expense recorded during the third quarter of 2022 primarily reflected allocations necessitated by commercial loan and residential mortgage loan growth, an increased specific reserve for a distressed commercial loan relationship, and a decline in forecasted economic conditions.

Noninterest income during the third quarter of 2023 was $9.2 million, compared to $7.3 million during the respective 2022 period. Noninterest income during the third quarter of 2023 included a $0.4 million gain on the sale of other real estate owned. Excluding the impact of this transaction, noninterest income increased $1.6 million, or approximately 22 percent, during the third quarter of 2023 compared with the prior-year third quarter. The higher level of noninterest income mainly stemmed from increased mortgage banking income, interest rate swap income, bank owned life insurance income, credit and debit card income, and payroll servicing fees, which more than offset decreased service charges on accounts. The increase in mortgage banking income largely reflected a higher loan sold percentage, which increased from approximately 36 percent in the second quarter of 2022 to approximately 64 percent in the third quarter of 2023. The growth in interest rate swap income, credit and debit card income, and payroll servicing fees primarily resulted from the successful marketing of products and services to existing and new customers. The decline in service charges on accounts reflected increased earnings credit rates in response to the increasing interest rate environment.

Noninterest expense totaled $28.9 million during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $26.8 million during the prior-year third quarter. The increase in noninterest expense primarily stemmed from larger salary costs, which outweighed decreased residential mortgage lender commissions and incentives and a lower bonus accrual. The higher level of salary expense mainly resulted from annual merit pay increases and market adjustments, as well as lower residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs. The decreased residential mortgage lender commissions and incentives primarily stemmed from reduced loan production. The increase in overhead costs during the third quarter of 2023 also resulted from higher levels of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance premiums, reflecting an increased industry-wide assessment rate, contributions to The Mercantile Bank Foundation, and interest rate swap collateral holding costs.

Mr. Kaminski commented, “The notable upticks in net interest income during the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 compared to the respective 2022 periods mainly reflected significant net interest margin expansion and ongoing loan growth. We are pleased with the increases in several key fee income revenue streams, including mortgage banking income, which grew in large part due to the success of a strategic initiative that was implemented to enhance the residential mortgage loan sold percentage. As part of our efforts to control overhead costs while meeting balance sheet growth objectives, we are constantly reviewing and scrutinizing our operating expenses, including those associated with our branch footprint, to identify additional opportunities to improve efficiency while maintaining our customer service standards.”

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2023, total assets were $5.25 billion, up $378 million from December 31, 2022. Total loans increased $188 million, or an annualized 6.4 percent, during the first nine months of 2023, mainly reflecting growth in residential mortgage loans and commercial loans of $99.1 million and $87.0 million, respectively. Commercial loans and residential mortgage loans were up $30.2 million and $21.0 million, respectively, during the third quarter of 2023. Commercial loans increased despite the full payoffs and partial paydowns of certain larger relationships, which aggregated approximately $73 million and $246 million during the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, respectively. The payoffs and paydowns mainly stemmed from customers using excess cash flows generated within their operations to make line of credit and unscheduled principal paydowns, as well as from refinancing debt on the secondary market. Interest-earning deposits increased $167 million during the first nine months of 2023, in large part reflecting a strategic initiative to enhance on-balance sheet liquidity.

As of September 30, 2023, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are expected to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled $379 million and $54.0 million, respectively.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank, noted, “We are pleased with the growth in the commercial loan portfolio during the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, which was achieved despite elevated levels of full and partial payoffs and paydowns. Our strong commercial loan pipeline and credit availability for commercial construction and development loans provide opportunities for future portfolio expansion. The residential mortgage loan portfolio grew once again, as it did during all of 2022 and the first six months of 2023, in spite of sustained challenging market conditions, including the higher interest rate environment and limited housing inventory levels.”

Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans combined represented approximately 57 percent of total commercial loans as of September 30, 2023, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with Mercantile’s expectations.

Total deposits at September 30, 2023, were $3.90 billion, up $144 million, or 3.8 percent, from June 30, 2023, and $188 million, or 5.1 percent, from December 31, 2022. Local deposits increased $144 million and $76.6 million during the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, respectively, while brokered deposits grew $111 million during the first nine months of 2023, all of which occurred during the second quarter. The growth in local deposits during the first nine months of 2023 mainly depicted the anticipated buildup in existing customers’ deposit balances that began after they made customary tax and bonus payments and partnership distributions during the first quarter of 2023, along with deposit generation from new client relationships. Wholesale funds, consisting of brokered deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis advances, were $569 million, or approximately 13 percent of total funds, at September 30, 2023, compared with $308 million, or approximately 7 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2022. Wholesale funds totaling $311 million were obtained during the first nine months of 2023 to increase on-balance sheet liquidity and offset loan growth, seasonal deposit withdrawals, and wholesale fund maturities. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts comprised about 34 percent of total deposits as of September 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $5.9 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $2.8 million, $8.4 million, $7.7 million, and $1.4 million at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively, with each dollar amount representing less than 0.2 percent of total assets as of the respective dates. The increase in nonperforming assets during the third quarter of 2023 primarily reflected the deterioration of one commercial loan relationship, which was placed on nonaccrual during the current quarter; this relationship accounted for approximately 62 percent of total nonperforming assets as of September 30, 2023.

The level of past due loans remains nominal, and the dollar volume of loan relationships on the internal watch list declined during the first nine months of 2023. During the third quarter of 2023, loan charge-offs of $0.2 million slightly exceeded recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs, providing for a negligible level of net loan charge-offs.

Mr. Reitsma remarked, “Our unwavering focus on underwriting loans in a sound and cautious manner is reflected in our consistently strong asset quality metrics. We continue to judiciously monitor our commercial loan portfolio for any signs of distress resulting from the current operating environment, such as the negative impact of higher interest rates on borrowers’ debt service coverage ratios. As evidenced by ongoing low levels of past due loans and loan charge-offs, our commercial borrowers are demonstrating the ability to successfully navigate through various operating challenges and meet increased debt service requirements. Our credit monitoring tools, including a vigorous loan review program and early identification and reporting of stressed credit relationships, should allow us to limit the impact of any recognized credit issues on our overall financial performance and standing. We have not witnessed any signs of systemic credit deterioration, such as increased delinquency levels, in our residential mortgage loan and consumer loan portfolios and continue to be pleased with the performance of both portfolios.”

Capital Position

Shareholders’ equity totaled $483 million as of September 30, 2023, up $41.8 million from year-end 2022. Mercantile Bank maintains a “well-capitalized” position, with its total risk-based capital ratio at 13.9 percent as of September 30, 2023, compared to 13.7 percent on December 31, 2022. At September 30, 2023, Mercantile Bank had approximately $189 million in excess of the 10 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be categorized as a “well-capitalized” institution.

All of Mercantile’s investments are categorized as available-for-sale. As of September 30, 2023, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $93.1 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $73.6 million. Although unrealized gains and losses on investments are excluded from regulatory capital ratio calculations, our excess capital over the minimum regulatory requirement to be considered a “well-capitalized” institution would approximate $115 million on an adjusted basis.

Mercantile reported 16,023,350 total shares outstanding at September 30, 2023.

Mr. Kaminski remarked, “Our sustained strong financial performance has enabled us to continue our regular cash dividend program and consistently provide shareholders with meaningful cash returns on their investments while supporting ongoing loan growth. We believe our solid capital levels, outstanding asset quality metrics, strong operating performance, and continued strength in our commercial loan pipeline will enable us to withstand any issues arising from changing economic conditions and deliver sound financial results during the fourth quarter of 2023 and beyond as we strive to remain a steady and profitable performer.”

Newly Appointed Mercantile and Mercantile Bank Board of Director Members

Mr. Kaminski stated, “I am very pleased to announce additions to both Mercantile’s and Mercantile Bank’s Board of Directors. Amy Sparks and Ray Reitsma, who are currently serving as board members of Mercantile Bank’s Directorate and will continue to do so, have been appointed to Mercantile’s Board of Directors, while Sara Schmidt and Richard MacDonald have been selected to serve on Mercantile Bank’s Board of Directors.”

Ms. Sparks, who joined Mercantile Bank’s Board in 2022, is the Owner, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvar, Inc., a Michigan-based manufacturing company specializing in finished product contract manufacturing for the office furniture, health care, education, appliance, and transportation industries. Ms. Sparks is also a Certified Public Accountant and has nearly three decades of demonstrated expertise and success in solidifying financial performance, enhancing organizational development, diversifying into new markets, and increasing employee engagement.

Mr. Reitsma has served in many vital roles for Mercantile and Mercantile Bank, currently serving as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Mercantile, positions he has held since January 1, 2022, and May 24, 2018, respectively, and President of Mercantile Bank, a position he was appointed to on January 1, 2017. Mr. Reitsma’s areas of responsibility have included commercial lending, treasury and cash management, mortgage lending, operations, risk management, retail and branch activities, and credit administration. Mr. Reitsma was also very instrumental in the preparation, transition and integration periods surrounding the merger with Firstbank Corporation in 2014.

Ms. Schmidt is Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer for US Foods, which is a leading foodservice distributor that provides customers with a broad and innovative food offering and comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology, and business solutions. Ms. Schmidt has over twenty years of leadership experience in the field of information and cyber security across diverse industries and has also served as a Branch Chief for the National Security Agency (U.S. Department of Defense). Ms. Schmidt received her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Aquinas College and her Master of Science in Applied and Computational Mathematics from Johns Hopkins University, Whiting School of Engineering. She holds the designation of Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

Mr. MacDonald has been with The Hinman Company, a commercial real estate investment, development, and management company, since 1989, currently serving as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. MacDonald has been involved in significant land assemblages, acquisitions, and developments, including urban and suburban, multi-family apartments, shopping centers, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use, technology and research, historic redevelopment, and high-rise projects. Mr. MacDonald graduated from Western Michigan University with a BBA in Accountancy and a minor in Finance.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, “The diverse backgrounds of these individuals and their demonstrated business acumen will assist both Boards in fulfilling their corporate responsibilities. We are thrilled that they have joined our already high-functioning Boards and are excited to see the positive impacts they will have on our Boards’ activities and oversight duties.”

Mercantile Bank Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Results MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) SEPTEMBER 30, DECEMBER 31, SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 64,551,000 $ 61,894,000 $ 63,105,000 Other interest-earning assets 201,436,000 34,878,000 220,909,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 265,987,000 96,772,000 284,014,000 Securities available for sale 592,305,000 602,936,000 582,999,000 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 21,513,000 17,721,000 17,721,000 Mortgage loans held for sale 10,171,000 3,565,000 14,411,000 Loans 4,104,376,000 3,916,619,000 3,880,958,000 Allowance for credit losses (48,008,000 ) (42,246,000 ) (39,120,000 ) Loans, net 4,056,368,000 3,874,373,000 3,841,838,000 Premises and equipment, net 52,231,000 51,476,000 52,117,000 Bank owned life insurance 81,907,000 80,727,000 75,880,000 Goodwill 49,473,000 49,473,000 49,473,000 Core deposit intangible, net 212,000 583,000 741,000 Other assets 120,845,000 94,993,000 97,740,000 Total assets $ 5,251,012,000 $ 4,872,619,000 $ 5,016,934,000 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,309,672,000 $ 1,604,750,000 $ 1,716,904,000 Interest-bearing 2,591,063,000 2,108,061,000 2,129,181,000 Total deposits 3,900,735,000 3,712,811,000 3,846,085,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 164,082,000 194,340,000 198,605,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 457,910,000 308,263,000 338,263,000 Subordinated debentures 49,473,000 48,958,000 48,787,000 Subordinated notes 88,885,000 88,628,000 88,542,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities 106,716,000 78,211,000 80,391,000 Total liabilities 4,767,801,000 4,431,211,000 4,600,673,000 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 293,961,000 290,436,000 289,219,000 Retained earnings 262,838,000 216,313,000 199,505,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (73,588,000 ) (65,341,000 ) (72,463,000 ) Total shareholders' equity 483,211,000 441,408,000 416,261,000 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,251,012,000 $ 4,872,619,000 $ 5,016,934,000





Mercantile Bank Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Results MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 65,073,000 $ 43,807,000 $ 184,232,000 $ 113,061,000 Investment securities 3,273,000 2,702,000 9,392,000 7,496,000 Other interest-earning assets 2,807,000 1,620,000 3,932,000 3,004,000 Total interest income 71,153,000 48,129,000 197,556,000 123,561,000 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 16,143,000 2,299,000 36,429,000 5,997,000 Short-term borrowings 693,000 53,000 2,066,000 153,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,270,000 1,755,000 8,115,000 5,530,000 Other borrowed money 2,086,000 1,646,000 6,049,000 4,294,000 Total interest expense 22,192,000 5,753,000 52,659,000 15,974,000 Net interest income 48,961,000 42,376,000 144,897,000 107,587,000 Provision for credit losses 3,300,000 2,900,000 5,900,000 3,500,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 45,661,000 39,476,000 138,997,000 104,087,000 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on accounts 1,370,000 1,579,000 3,411,000 4,489,000 Credit and debit card income 2,232,000 2,086,000 6,717,000 6,101,000 Mortgage banking income 2,779,000 1,764,000 5,829,000 6,991,000 Interest rate swap income 937,000 566,000 2,722,000 2,347,000 Payroll services 591,000 533,000 1,908,000 1,635,000 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 422,000 238,000 1,224,000 1,310,000 Gain on sale of other real estate owned 391,000 27,000 391,000 47,000 Other income 524,000 487,000 1,640,000 1,399,000 Total noninterest income 9,246,000 7,280,000 23,842,000 24,319,000 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 17,258,000 16,656,000 50,401,000 47,842,000 Occupancy 2,241,000 2,001,000 6,629,000 6,168,000 Furniture and equipment 894,000 953,000 2,594,000 2,822,000 Data processing costs 3,038,000 3,139,000 9,081,000 9,203,000 Charitable foundation contributions 404,000 4,000 416,000 509,000 Other expense 5,085,000 4,030,000 16,228,000 12,943,000 Total noninterest expense 28,920,000 26,783,000 85,349,000 79,487,000 Income before federal income tax expense 25,987,000 19,973,000 77,490,000 48,919,000 Federal income tax expense 5,132,000 3,943,000 15,303,000 9,659,000 Net Income $ 20,855,000 $ 16,030,000 $ 62,187,000 $ 39,260,000 Basic earnings per share $ 1.30 $ 1.01 $ 3.89 $ 2.48 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.30 $ 1.01 $ 3.89 $ 2.48 Average basic shares outstanding 16,018,419 15,861,551 16,006,058 15,850,422 Average diluted shares outstanding 16,018,419 15,861,551 16,006,058 15,850,439



