Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Robust Third Quarter 2023 Results

Substantial year-over-year increase in net interest income, ongoing loan portfolio expansion, and sustained strength in asset quality metrics highlight quarter

Mercantile Bank Corporation also announces newly appointed members to Corporate and Bank Boards of Directors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $20.9 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $16.0 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. Net income during the first nine months of 2023 totaled $62.2 million, or $3.89 per diluted share, compared with net income of $39.3 million, or $2.48 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2022.

“We are very pleased with our third quarter financial results, especially when considering the challenging operating conditions and uncertain economic environment that we continued to face,” said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. “Our strong operating results were propelled by enhanced net interest income, which was up nearly 16 percent in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the respective prior-year period primarily due to a higher net interest margin and growth in the commercial loan and residential mortgage loan portfolios. As evidenced by the ongoing loan portfolio expansion and strength in asset quality metrics, we remain committed to employing sound underwriting standards to meet the credit needs of our existing customers and foster loan relationships with new clients. We believe our strong capital position will allow us to endure any issues stemming from shifting economic conditions.”

Third quarter highlights include:

  • Significant increase in net interest income reflecting a higher net interest margin and loan growth
  • Noteworthy increases in several key fee income categories
  • Ongoing growth in commercial loan and residential mortgage loan portfolios
  • Continuing strength in commercial loan pipeline
  • Sustained low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs
  • Strong capital position

Operating Results

Total revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was $58.2 million during the third quarter of 2023, up $8.6 million, or 17.2 percent, from $49.6 million during the prior-year third quarter. Net interest income during the third quarter of 2023 was $49.0 million, up $6.6 million, or 15.5 percent, from $42.4 million during the respective 2022 period, primarily due to increased yields on earning assets and loan growth. Noninterest income totaled $9.2 million during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $7.3 million during the third quarter of 2022. Excluding a gain on the sale of other real estate owned, noninterest income increased $1.6 million, or nearly 22 percent, in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the prior-year third quarter mainly due to higher levels of mortgage banking income, interest rate swap income, bank owned life insurance income, credit and debit card income, and payroll processing fees.

The net interest margin was 3.98 percent in the third quarter of 2023, up from 3.56 percent in the prior-year third quarter. The yield on average earning assets was 5.78 percent during the current-year third quarter, an increase from 4.04 percent during the respective 2022 period. The higher yield on average earning assets primarily resulted from an increased yield on loans. The yield on loans was 6.37 percent during the third quarter of 2023, up from 4.56 percent during the third quarter of 2022 mainly due to higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) substantially raising the targeted federal funds rate in an effort to reduce elevated inflation levels. The FOMC increased the targeted federal funds rate by 375 basis points during the period of July 2022 through July 2023, during which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 65 percent of average total commercial loans.

The cost of funds was 1.80 percent in the third quarter of 2023, up from 0.48 percent in the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher costs of deposits and borrowed funds, reflecting the impact of the rising interest rate environment, and a change in funding mix, consisting of a decrease in noninterest-bearing and lower-cost deposits and an increase in higher-cost money market accounts and time deposits, reflecting deposit migration and new deposit relationships.

Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of $3.3 million and $2.9 million during the third quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the current-year third quarter mainly reflected the establishment of a specific reserve for a distressed commercial loan relationship, a qualitative factor assessment for local economic conditions reflecting the ongoing United Auto Workers strike, and allocations necessitated by net loan growth.   The provision expense recorded during the third quarter of 2022 primarily reflected allocations necessitated by commercial loan and residential mortgage loan growth, an increased specific reserve for a distressed commercial loan relationship, and a decline in forecasted economic conditions.

Noninterest income during the third quarter of 2023 was $9.2 million, compared to $7.3 million during the respective 2022 period. Noninterest income during the third quarter of 2023 included a $0.4 million gain on the sale of other real estate owned. Excluding the impact of this transaction, noninterest income increased $1.6 million, or approximately 22 percent, during the third quarter of 2023 compared with the prior-year third quarter. The higher level of noninterest income mainly stemmed from increased mortgage banking income, interest rate swap income, bank owned life insurance income, credit and debit card income, and payroll servicing fees, which more than offset decreased service charges on accounts. The increase in mortgage banking income largely reflected a higher loan sold percentage, which increased from approximately 36 percent in the second quarter of 2022 to approximately 64 percent in the third quarter of 2023. The growth in interest rate swap income, credit and debit card income, and payroll servicing fees primarily resulted from the successful marketing of products and services to existing and new customers. The decline in service charges on accounts reflected increased earnings credit rates in response to the increasing interest rate environment.

Noninterest expense totaled $28.9 million during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $26.8 million during the prior-year third quarter. The increase in noninterest expense primarily stemmed from larger salary costs, which outweighed decreased residential mortgage lender commissions and incentives and a lower bonus accrual.   The higher level of salary expense mainly resulted from annual merit pay increases and market adjustments, as well as lower residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs. The decreased residential mortgage lender commissions and incentives primarily stemmed from reduced loan production. The increase in overhead costs during the third quarter of 2023 also resulted from higher levels of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance premiums, reflecting an increased industry-wide assessment rate, contributions to The Mercantile Bank Foundation, and interest rate swap collateral holding costs.

Mr. Kaminski commented, “The notable upticks in net interest income during the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 compared to the respective 2022 periods mainly reflected significant net interest margin expansion and ongoing loan growth. We are pleased with the increases in several key fee income revenue streams, including mortgage banking income, which grew in large part due to the success of a strategic initiative that was implemented to enhance the residential mortgage loan sold percentage.   As part of our efforts to control overhead costs while meeting balance sheet growth objectives, we are constantly reviewing and scrutinizing our operating expenses, including those associated with our branch footprint, to identify additional opportunities to improve efficiency while maintaining our customer service standards.”

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2023, total assets were $5.25 billion, up $378 million from December 31, 2022. Total loans increased $188 million, or an annualized 6.4 percent, during the first nine months of 2023, mainly reflecting growth in residential mortgage loans and commercial loans of $99.1 million and $87.0 million, respectively. Commercial loans and residential mortgage loans were up $30.2 million and $21.0 million, respectively, during the third quarter of 2023. Commercial loans increased despite the full payoffs and partial paydowns of certain larger relationships, which aggregated approximately $73 million and $246 million during the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, respectively. The payoffs and paydowns mainly stemmed from customers using excess cash flows generated within their operations to make line of credit and unscheduled principal paydowns, as well as from refinancing debt on the secondary market.   Interest-earning deposits increased $167 million during the first nine months of 2023, in large part reflecting a strategic initiative to enhance on-balance sheet liquidity.

As of September 30, 2023, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are expected to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled $379 million and $54.0 million, respectively.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank, noted, “We are pleased with the growth in the commercial loan portfolio during the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, which was achieved despite elevated levels of full and partial payoffs and paydowns. Our strong commercial loan pipeline and credit availability for commercial construction and development loans provide opportunities for future portfolio expansion. The residential mortgage loan portfolio grew once again, as it did during all of 2022 and the first six months of 2023, in spite of sustained challenging market conditions, including the higher interest rate environment and limited housing inventory levels.”

Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans combined represented approximately 57 percent of total commercial loans as of September 30, 2023, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with Mercantile’s expectations.  

Total deposits at September 30, 2023, were $3.90 billion, up $144 million, or 3.8 percent, from June 30, 2023, and $188 million, or 5.1 percent, from December 31, 2022. Local deposits increased $144 million and $76.6 million during the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, respectively, while brokered deposits grew $111 million during the first nine months of 2023, all of which occurred during the second quarter.   The growth in local deposits during the first nine months of 2023 mainly depicted the anticipated buildup in existing customers’ deposit balances that began after they made customary tax and bonus payments and partnership distributions during the first quarter of 2023, along with deposit generation from new client relationships. Wholesale funds, consisting of brokered deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis advances, were $569 million, or approximately 13 percent of total funds, at September 30, 2023, compared with $308 million, or approximately 7 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2022. Wholesale funds totaling $311 million were obtained during the first nine months of 2023 to increase on-balance sheet liquidity and offset loan growth, seasonal deposit withdrawals, and wholesale fund maturities. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts comprised about 34 percent of total deposits as of September 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $5.9 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $2.8 million, $8.4 million, $7.7 million, and $1.4 million at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively, with each dollar amount representing less than 0.2 percent of total assets as of the respective dates. The increase in nonperforming assets during the third quarter of 2023 primarily reflected the deterioration of one commercial loan relationship, which was placed on nonaccrual during the current quarter; this relationship accounted for approximately 62 percent of total nonperforming assets as of September 30, 2023.

The level of past due loans remains nominal, and the dollar volume of loan relationships on the internal watch list declined during the first nine months of 2023. During the third quarter of 2023, loan charge-offs of $0.2 million slightly exceeded recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs, providing for a negligible level of net loan charge-offs.

Mr. Reitsma remarked, “Our unwavering focus on underwriting loans in a sound and cautious manner is reflected in our consistently strong asset quality metrics. We continue to judiciously monitor our commercial loan portfolio for any signs of distress resulting from the current operating environment, such as the negative impact of higher interest rates on borrowers’ debt service coverage ratios. As evidenced by ongoing low levels of past due loans and loan charge-offs, our commercial borrowers are demonstrating the ability to successfully navigate through various operating challenges and meet increased debt service requirements. Our credit monitoring tools, including a vigorous loan review program and early identification and reporting of stressed credit relationships, should allow us to limit the impact of any recognized credit issues on our overall financial performance and standing.   We have not witnessed any signs of systemic credit deterioration, such as increased delinquency levels, in our residential mortgage loan and consumer loan portfolios and continue to be pleased with the performance of both portfolios.”

Capital Position

Shareholders’ equity totaled $483 million as of September 30, 2023, up $41.8 million from year-end 2022. Mercantile Bank maintains a “well-capitalized” position, with its total risk-based capital ratio at 13.9 percent as of September 30, 2023, compared to 13.7 percent on December 31, 2022. At September 30, 2023, Mercantile Bank had approximately $189 million in excess of the 10 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be categorized as a “well-capitalized” institution.  

All of Mercantile’s investments are categorized as available-for-sale. As of September 30, 2023, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $93.1 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $73.6 million. Although unrealized gains and losses on investments are excluded from regulatory capital ratio calculations, our excess capital over the minimum regulatory requirement to be considered a “well-capitalized” institution would approximate $115 million on an adjusted basis.

Mercantile reported 16,023,350 total shares outstanding at September 30, 2023.

Mr. Kaminski remarked, “Our sustained strong financial performance has enabled us to continue our regular cash dividend program and consistently provide shareholders with meaningful cash returns on their investments while supporting ongoing loan growth. We believe our solid capital levels, outstanding asset quality metrics, strong operating performance, and continued strength in our commercial loan pipeline will enable us to withstand any issues arising from changing economic conditions and deliver sound financial results during the fourth quarter of 2023 and beyond as we strive to remain a steady and profitable performer.”

Newly Appointed Mercantile and Mercantile Bank Board of Director Members

Mr. Kaminski stated, “I am very pleased to announce additions to both Mercantile’s and Mercantile Bank’s Board of Directors. Amy Sparks and Ray Reitsma, who are currently serving as board members of Mercantile Bank’s Directorate and will continue to do so, have been appointed to Mercantile’s Board of Directors, while Sara Schmidt and Richard MacDonald have been selected to serve on Mercantile Bank’s Board of Directors.”

Ms. Sparks, who joined Mercantile Bank’s Board in 2022, is the Owner, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvar, Inc., a Michigan-based manufacturing company specializing in finished product contract manufacturing for the office furniture, health care, education, appliance, and transportation industries.   Ms. Sparks is also a Certified Public Accountant and has nearly three decades of demonstrated expertise and success in solidifying financial performance, enhancing organizational development, diversifying into new markets, and increasing employee engagement.

Mr. Reitsma has served in many vital roles for Mercantile and Mercantile Bank, currently serving as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Mercantile, positions he has held since January 1, 2022, and May 24, 2018, respectively, and President of Mercantile Bank, a position he was appointed to on January 1, 2017.   Mr. Reitsma’s areas of responsibility have included commercial lending, treasury and cash management, mortgage lending, operations, risk management, retail and branch activities, and credit administration.   Mr. Reitsma was also very instrumental in the preparation, transition and integration periods surrounding the merger with Firstbank Corporation in 2014.

Ms. Schmidt is Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer for US Foods, which is a leading foodservice distributor that provides customers with a broad and innovative food offering and comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology, and business solutions. Ms. Schmidt has over twenty years of leadership experience in the field of information and cyber security across diverse industries and has also served as a Branch Chief for the National Security Agency (U.S. Department of Defense).   Ms. Schmidt received her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Aquinas College and her Master of Science in Applied and Computational Mathematics from Johns Hopkins University, Whiting School of Engineering.   She holds the designation of Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

Mr. MacDonald has been with The Hinman Company, a commercial real estate investment, development, and management company, since 1989, currently serving as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. MacDonald has been involved in significant land assemblages, acquisitions, and developments, including urban and suburban, multi-family apartments, shopping centers, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use, technology and research, historic redevelopment, and high-rise projects.   Mr. MacDonald graduated from Western Michigan University with a BBA in Accountancy and a minor in Finance.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, “The diverse backgrounds of these individuals and their demonstrated business acumen will assist both Boards in fulfilling their corporate responsibilities. We are thrilled that they have joined our already high-functioning Boards and are excited to see the positive impacts they will have on our Boards’ activities and oversight duties.”

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced third quarter 2023 conference call on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the company’s operations and performance. These materials are available for viewing in the Investor Relations section of Mercantile’s website at www.mercbank.com, and have also been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank.  Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals, and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff.   Mercantile has assets of approximately $5.2 billion and operates 45 banking offices.   Mercantile Bank Corporation’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “MBWM.”   For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MercBank and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/merc-bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.   Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements.   Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates or recession; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; climate impacts; labor markets; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws and other laws and regulations applicable to us; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; the transition from LIBOR to SOFR; changes in the national and local economies; unstable political and economic environments; disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health threats, and measures implemented to combat them; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission.   Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Robert B. Kaminski, Jr. Charles Christmas
President and CEO Executive Vice President and CFO
616-726-1502 616-726-1202
rkaminski@mercbank.com cchristmas@mercbank.com


Mercantile Bank Corporation            
Third Quarter 2023 Results            
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
             
    SEPTEMBER 30, DECEMBER 31,   SEPTEMBER 30,
    2023     2022     2022  
ASSETS            
Cash and due from banks $ 64,551,000   $ 61,894,000   $ 63,105,000  
Other interest-earning assets   201,436,000     34,878,000     220,909,000  
Total cash and cash equivalents   265,987,000     96,772,000     284,014,000  
             
Securities available for sale   592,305,000     602,936,000     582,999,000  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   21,513,000     17,721,000     17,721,000  
Mortgage loans held for sale   10,171,000     3,565,000     14,411,000  
             
Loans   4,104,376,000     3,916,619,000     3,880,958,000  
Allowance for credit losses   (48,008,000 )   (42,246,000 )   (39,120,000 )
Loans, net   4,056,368,000     3,874,373,000     3,841,838,000  
             
Premises and equipment, net   52,231,000     51,476,000     52,117,000  
Bank owned life insurance   81,907,000     80,727,000     75,880,000  
Goodwill   49,473,000     49,473,000     49,473,000  
Core deposit intangible, net   212,000     583,000     741,000  
Other assets   120,845,000     94,993,000     97,740,000  
             
Total assets $ 5,251,012,000   $ 4,872,619,000   $ 5,016,934,000  
             
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Deposits:            
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,309,672,000   $ 1,604,750,000   $ 1,716,904,000  
Interest-bearing   2,591,063,000     2,108,061,000     2,129,181,000  
Total deposits   3,900,735,000     3,712,811,000     3,846,085,000  
             
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   164,082,000     194,340,000     198,605,000  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   457,910,000     308,263,000     338,263,000  
Subordinated debentures   49,473,000     48,958,000     48,787,000  
Subordinated notes   88,885,000     88,628,000     88,542,000  
Accrued interest and other liabilities   106,716,000     78,211,000     80,391,000  
Total liabilities   4,767,801,000     4,431,211,000     4,600,673,000  
             
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Common stock   293,961,000     290,436,000     289,219,000  
Retained earnings   262,838,000     216,313,000     199,505,000  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)   (73,588,000 )   (65,341,000 )   (72,463,000 )
Total shareholders' equity   483,211,000     441,408,000     416,261,000  
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,251,012,000   $ 4,872,619,000   $ 5,016,934,000  
             


Mercantile Bank Corporation                          
Third Quarter 2023 Results                          
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
                           
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED
  September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
INTEREST INCOME                          
Loans, including fees $   65,073,000     $   43,807,000   $   184,232,000   $   113,061,000  
Investment securities     3,273,000         2,702,000       9,392,000       7,496,000  
Other interest-earning assets     2,807,000         1,620,000       3,932,000       3,004,000  
Total interest income     71,153,000         48,129,000       197,556,000       123,561,000  
                           
INTEREST EXPENSE                          
Deposits     16,143,000         2,299,000       36,429,000       5,997,000  
Short-term borrowings     693,000         53,000       2,066,000       153,000  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     3,270,000         1,755,000       8,115,000       5,530,000  
Other borrowed money     2,086,000         1,646,000       6,049,000       4,294,000  
Total interest expense     22,192,000         5,753,000       52,659,000       15,974,000  
                           
Net interest income     48,961,000         42,376,000       144,897,000       107,587,000  
                           
Provision for credit losses     3,300,000         2,900,000       5,900,000       3,500,000  
                           
Net interest income after                          
provision for credit losses     45,661,000         39,476,000       138,997,000       104,087,000  
                           
NONINTEREST INCOME                          
Service charges on accounts     1,370,000         1,579,000       3,411,000       4,489,000  
Credit and debit card income     2,232,000         2,086,000       6,717,000       6,101,000  
Mortgage banking income     2,779,000         1,764,000       5,829,000       6,991,000  
Interest rate swap income     937,000         566,000       2,722,000       2,347,000  
Payroll services     591,000         533,000       1,908,000       1,635,000  
Earnings on bank owned life insurance     422,000         238,000       1,224,000       1,310,000  
Gain on sale of other real estate owned     391,000         27,000       391,000       47,000  
Other income     524,000         487,000       1,640,000       1,399,000  
Total noninterest income     9,246,000         7,280,000       23,842,000       24,319,000  
                           
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                          
Salaries and benefits     17,258,000         16,656,000       50,401,000       47,842,000  
Occupancy     2,241,000         2,001,000       6,629,000       6,168,000  
Furniture and equipment     894,000         953,000       2,594,000       2,822,000  
Data processing costs     3,038,000         3,139,000       9,081,000       9,203,000  
Charitable foundation contributions     404,000         4,000       416,000       509,000  
Other expense     5,085,000         4,030,000       16,228,000       12,943,000  
Total noninterest expense     28,920,000         26,783,000       85,349,000       79,487,000  
                           
Income before federal income                          
tax expense     25,987,000         19,973,000       77,490,000       48,919,000  
                           
Federal income tax expense     5,132,000         3,943,000       15,303,000       9,659,000  
                           
Net Income $   20,855,000     $   16,030,000   $   62,187,000   $   39,260,000  
                           
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.30       $ 1.01     $ 3.89     $ 2.48  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.30       $ 1.01     $ 3.89     $ 2.48  
                           
Average basic shares outstanding     16,018,419         15,861,551       16,006,058       15,850,422  
Average diluted shares outstanding     16,018,419         15,861,551       16,006,058       15,850,439  
                           


Mercantile Bank Corporation                            
Third Quarter 2023 Results                            
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
                             
    Quarterly   Year-To-Date
(dollars in thousands except per share data)   2023     2023     2023     2022     2022          
    3rd Qtr   2nd Qtr   1st Qtr   4th Qtr   3rd Qtr   2023     2022  
EARNINGS                            
Net interest income $ 48,961     47,551     48,384     50,657     42,376     144,897     107,587  
Provision for credit losses $ 3,300     2,000     600     3,050     2,900     5,900     3,500  
Noninterest income $ 9,246     7,645     6,951     7,805     7,280     23,842     24,319  
Noninterest expense $ 28,920     27,829     28,599     28,541     26,783     85,349     79,487  
Net income before federal income                            
tax expense $ 25,987     25,367     26,136     26,871     19,973     77,490     48,919  
Net income $ 20,855     20,357     20,974     21,803     16,030     62,187     39,260  
Basic earnings per share $ 1.30     1.27     1.31     1.37     1.01     3.89     2.48  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.30     1.27     1.31     1.37     1.01     3.89     2.48  
Average basic shares outstanding   16,018,419     16,003,372     15,996,138     15,887,983     15,861,551     16,006,058     15,850,422  
Average diluted shares outstanding   16,018,419     16,003,372     15,996,138     15,887,983     15,861,551     16,006,058     15,850,439  
                             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                            
Return on average assets   1.60 %   1.64 %   1.75 %   1.75 %   1.27 %   1.66 %   1.03 %
Return on average equity   17.07 %   17.23 %   18.76 %   20.26 %   14.79 %   17.66 %   12.03 %
Net interest margin(fully tax-equivalent) 3.98 %   4.05 %   4.28 %   4.30 %   3.56 %   4.10 %   3.00 %
Efficiency ratio   49.68 %   50.42 %   51.69 %   48.82 %   53.91 %   50.58 %   60.25 %
Full-time equivalent employees   643     665     633     630     635     643     635  
                             
YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS                            
Yield on loans   6.37 %   6.19 %   5.90 %   5.49 %   4.56 %   6.16 %   4.15 %
Yield on securities   2.13 %   2.00 %   1.95 %   1.91 %   1.79 %   2.03 %   1.66 %
Yield on other interest-earning assets   5.26 %   4.88 %   4.18 %   3.60 %   2.15 %   5.07 %   0.75 %
Yield on total earning assets   5.78 %   5.61 %   5.35 %   4.95 %   4.04 %   5.59 %   3.45 %
Yield on total assets   5.45 %   5.30 %   5.06 %   4.68 %   3.80 %   5.28 %   3.25 %
Cost of deposits   1.67 %   1.36 %   0.87 %   0.42 %   0.24 %   1.31 %   0.20 %
Cost of borrowed funds   2.98 %   2.90 %   2.51 %   2.13 %   1.99 %   2.82 %   1.90 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   2.69 %   2.37 %   1.72 %   1.10 %   0.81 %   2.28 %   0.73 %
Cost of funds(total earning assets)   1.80 %   1.56 %   1.07 %   0.65 %   0.48 %   1.49 %   0.45 %
Cost of funds(total assets)   1.70 %   1.48 %   1.01 %   0.61 %   0.45 %   1.41 %   0.42 %
                             
MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY                            
Total mortgage loans originated $ 108,602     117,563     71,991     90,794     163,902     298,156     522,985  
Purchase mortgage loans originated $ 93,520     100,941     56,728     79,604     140,898     251,189     399,730  
Refinance mortgage loans originated $ 15,082     16,622     15,263     11,190     23,004     46,967     123,255  
Total saleable mortgage loans $ 69,305     50,734     24,904     29,948     59,740     144,943     187,815  
Income on sale of mortgage loans $ 2,386     1,570     950     1,401     1,779     4,906     6,734  
                             
CAPITAL                            
Tangible equity to tangible assets   8.33 %   8.43 %   8.61 %   8.12 %   7.37 %   8.33 %   7.37 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.64 %   10.73 %   10.66 %   10.09 %   9.63 %   10.64 %   9.63 %
Common equity risk-based capital ratio   10.41 %   10.25 %   10.25 %   10.08 %   9.80 %   10.41 %   9.80 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.38 %   11.24 %   11.27 %   11.12 %   10.84 %   11.38 %   10.84 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.21 %   14.03 %   14.11 %   14.00 %   13.69 %   14.21 %   13.69 %
Tier 1 capital $ 554,634     537,802     520,918     503,855     485,499     554,634     485,499  
Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital $ 692,252     671,323     652,509     634,729     613,161     692,252     613,161  
Total risk-weighted assets $ 4,872,424     4,784,428     4,623,631     4,533,091     4,479,176     4,872,424     4,479,176  
Book value per common share $ 30.16     29.89     29.21     27.60     26.24     30.16     26.24  
Tangible book value per common share $ 27.06     26.78     26.09     24.47     23.07     27.06     23.07  
Cash dividend per common share $ 0.34     0.33     0.33     0.32     0.32     1.00     0.94  
                             
ASSET QUALITY                            
Gross loan charge-offs $ 243     461     106     72     0     810     220  
Recoveries $ 230     305     137     149     246     672     876  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 13     156     (31 )   (77 )   (246 )   138     (656 )
Net loan charge-offs to average loans   < 0.01%   0.02 %   (0.01 %)   (0.01 %)   (0.03 %)   0.01 %   (0.02 %)
Allowance for credit losses $ 48,008     44,721     42,877     42,246     39,120     48,008     39,120  
Allowance to loans   1.17 %   1.10 %   1.08 %   1.08 %   1.01 %   1.17 %   1.01 %
Nonperforming loans $ 5,889     2,099     7,782     7,728     1,416     5,889     1,416  
Other real estate/repossessed assets $ 51     661     661     0     0     51     0  
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.14 %   0.05 %   0.20 %   0.20 %   0.04 %   0.14 %   0.04 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.11 %   0.05 %   0.17 %   0.16 %   0.03 %   0.11 %   0.03 %
                             
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION                        
Residential real estate:                            
Land development $ 1     2     8     29     30     1     30  
Construction $ 0     0     0     124     0     0     0  
Owner occupied / rental $ 1,913     1,793     1,952     1,304     1,138     1,913     1,138  
Commercial real estate:                            
Land development $ 0     0     0     0     0     0     0  
Construction $ 0     0     0     0     0     0     0  
Owner occupied $ 738     716     829     248     0     738     0  
Non-owner occupied $ 0     0     0     0     0     0     0  
Non-real estate:                            
Commercial assets $ 3,288     249     5,654     6,023     248     3,288     248  
Consumer assets $ 0     0     0     0     0     0     0  
Total nonperforming assets $ 5,940     2,760     8,443     7,728     1,416     5,940     1,416  
                             
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON                            
Beginning balance $ 2,760     8,443     7,728     1,416     1,787     7,728     2,468  
Additions $ 4,163     273     1,323     6,368     0     5,759     402  
Return to performing status $ 0     0     (31 )   0     (160 )   (31 )   (373 )
Principal payments $ (166 )   (5,526 )   (515 )   (56 )   (211 )   (6,207 )   (986 )
Sale proceeds $ (661 )   0     0     0     0     (661 )   0  
Loan charge-offs $ (156 )   (430 )   (62 )   0     0     (648 )   (95 )
Valuation write-downs $ 0     0     0     0     0     0     0  
Ending balance $ 5,940     2,760     8,443     7,728     1,416     5,940     1,416  
                             
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION                            
Commercial:                            
Commercial & industrial $ 1,166,187     1,212,196     1,173,440     1,185,084     1,213,630     1,166,187     1,213,630  
Land development & construction $ 72,921     72,682     66,233     61,873     60,970     72,921     60,970  
Owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 671,083     659,201     630,186     639,192     643,577     671,083     643,577  
Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 1,000,411     957,221     975,735     979,214     963,144     1,000,411     963,144  
Multi-family & residential rental $ 308,229     287,285     294,825     266,468     263,741     308,229     263,741  
Total commercial $ 3,218,831     3,188,585     3,140,419     3,131,831     3,145,062     3,218,831     3,145,062  
Retail:                            
1-4 family mortgages & home equity $ 854,174     833,198     795,009     755,035     705,442     854,174     705,442  
Other consumer $ 31,371     30,060     30,100     29,753     30,454     31,371     30,454  
Total retail $ 885,545     863,258     825,109     784,788     735,896     885,545     735,896  
Total loans $ 4,104,376     4,051,843     3,965,528     3,916,619     3,880,958     4,104,376     3,880,958  
                             
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                            
Loans $ 4,104,376     4,051,843     3,965,528     3,916,619     3,880,958     4,104,376     3,880,958  
Securities $ 613,818     630,485     637,694     620,657     600,720     613,818     600,720  
Other interest-earning assets $ 201,436     138,663     10,787     34,878     220,909     201,436     220,909  
Total earning assets(before allowance) $ 4,919,630     4,820,991     4,614,009     4,572,154     4,702,587     4,919,630     4,702,587  
Total assets $ 5,251,012     5,137,587     4,895,874     4,872,619     5,016,934     5,251,012     5,016,934  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,309,672     1,371,633     1,376,782     1,604,750     1,716,904     1,309,672     1,716,904  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,591,063     2,385,156     2,221,236     2,108,061     2,129,181     2,591,063     2,129,181  
Total deposits $ 3,900,735     3,756,789     3,598,018     3,712,811     3,846,085     3,900,735     3,846,085  
Total borrowed funds $ 761,431     826,558     761,509     641,295     675,332     761,431     675,332  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,352,494     3,211,714     2,982,745     2,749,356     2,804,513     3,352,494     2,804,513  
Shareholders' equity $ 483,211     478,702     467,372     441,408     416,261     483,211     416,261  
                             
AVERAGE BALANCES                            
Loans $ 4,054,279     4,017,690     3,928,329     3,887,967     3,814,338     4,000,561     3,645,353  
Securities $ 626,714     634,607     627,628     606,390     618,043     629,646     615,715  
Other interest-earning assets $ 208,932     64,958     31,081     179,507     294,969     102,309     534,786  
Total earning assets(before allowance) $ 4,889,925     4,717,255     4,587,038     4,673,864     4,727,350     4,732,516     4,795,854  
Total assets $ 5,180,847     4,988,413     4,855,877     4,949,868     5,025,998     5,009,590     5,090,150  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,359,238     1,361,901     1,491,477     1,722,632     1,723,609     1,403,721     1,685,497  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,466,834     2,278,877     2,184,406     2,077,547     2,144,047     2,311,073     2,235,952  
Total deposits $ 3,826,072     3,640,778     3,675,883     3,800,179     3,867,656     3,714,794     3,921,449  
Total borrowed funds $ 806,376     827,105     676,724     667,864     689,091     770,543     700,713  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,273,210     3,105,982     2,861,130     2,745,411     2,833,138     3,081,616     2,936,665  
Shareholders' equity $ 484,624     473,983     453,524     426,897     430,093     470,824     436,204  
                             

