Dr. Marcel Olbert & United Renewables CEO Decipher Global Taxation in the Climate Action Arena

Chris Caldwell CEO of United Renewables Speaks with Dr. Marcus Olbert of the London Business School on Global Taxation and Climate Change

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In boardrooms across the globe, the conversation on climate action is intensifying. Yet, amidst the noise, Dr. Marcel Olbert of the London Business School offers a discerning voice that resonates with clarity and depth.

Our latest instalment of the 'Conversations on Climate' presents an erudite exploration with Dr. Olbert, shedding light on the intricate interplay between global taxation, corporate sustainability, and the broader climate agenda.

Key Insights for the Strategic Leader:

The underestimated influence of private equity in steering the sustainability narrative.





The OECD's 15% minimum tax rate: Beyond the headlines, what does it portend for global business strategies?





The evolving role of family-owned enterprises in the climate dialogue.





Scope-1 emissions reporting: A deeper dive into its strategic implications.



We invite you to peruse episode 14, season 2 of the Conversations on Climate Podcast as the true essence and depth of this discussion is best experienced first-hand. This is not merely another addition to the climate conversation but a masterclass in strategic sustainability.

For the forward-thinking executive, this is an episode not to be missed. Engage with 'Conversations on Climate' now.

About the Conversations on Climate Podcast:

United Renewables' "Conversations on Climate" podcast, now heralding its second season, is a beacon for those seeking enlightenment and actionable insights on climate change. By amalgamating the intellect of academia with the pragmatism of industry, the podcast crafts a narrative both compelling and instructive. From the strategic intricacies of game theory to the pioneering strides in algae-powered innovations, the show is a testament to the multifaceted approach required to address global challenges.

Season 2, a symphony of thought leadership, offers professionals a roadmap to navigate the climate conundrum. The series, a brainchild of United Renewables CEO Chris Caldwell, finds its collaborative spirit with the dynamic Alumni Energy Club of the London Business School.

For the discerning listener, the podcast awaits your ears. Stay abreast of the latest episodes by activating notifications.

About United Renewables:

United Renewables stands as a vanguard in the climate dialogue, fostering partnerships with academic luminaries and industry trailblazers to envision a sustainable horizon for generations to come.

For more information and access to this exceptional episode, visit the Conversations on Climate Podcast on Youtube or Podbean platforms.

For all related articles.

Conversations on Climate is a joint production of United Renewables and the London Business School Alumni Energy Club.

Conversations on Climate brings world-leading thinkers from business and academia together to share their expertise on the subject of climate change. Guests include: Sir Andrew Likierman, Julio Dal Poz, Professor Jean-Pierre Beno ît , Professor Ioannou, Tara Schmidt, Professor Dan Cable, Professor Zoe Chance, Professor Lynda Gratton, Tom Gosling, Eduardo Famini Silva, Dr. Linda Yueh, Yariv Cohen, François Ortalo-Magn é , Professor Randall Peterson, Matt Winning and Abel Martins Alexandre.

All previous episodes can be found here. Related articles can be found here.

