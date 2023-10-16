Senate Bill 959 Printer's Number 1168
PENNSYLVANIA, October 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 1168
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
959
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, BAKER, BREWSTER AND KANE,
OCTOBER 16, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 16, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), entitled
"An act relating to the manufacture, sale and possession of
controlled substances, other drugs, devices and cosmetics;
conferring powers on the courts and the secretary and
Department of Health, and a newly created Pennsylvania Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Board; establishing schedules of
controlled substances; providing penalties; requiring
registration of persons engaged in the drug trade and for the
revocation or suspension of certain licenses and
registrations; and repealing an act," further providing for
authority to control.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3(c)(1) of the act of April 14, 1972
(P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Act, is amended and the section is amended
by adding a subsection to read:
Section 3. Authority to Control.--* * *
(b.1) (1) Notwithstanding subsection (a), if a substance is
added to the schedules as a controlled substance under Federal
law, the secretary shall similarly schedule the substance as a
controlled substance under this act and transmit a notice to the
