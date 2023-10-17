Periodontal Treatment Market to Exceed US$ 12.2 billion by 2031, Garnering 4.8% CAGR: TMR Report

Key drivers propelling the global market for periodontal treatments include the rise in periodontal diseases, unhealthy lifestyles, technological breakthroughs, and increased government support for the creation of cutting-edge medical equipment.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global periodontal treatment market was estimated to have acquired US$ 7.6 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 4.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 12.2 billion.



Removing biofilm, plaque, and tartar from the tooth surface and establishing a healthy environment are the two main objectives of periodontal treatment. Both surgical and non-surgical periodontal treatments are options for treatment. The patient, the location, and systemic conditions all influence the best course of care.

According to estimates from the California Dental Association (CDA), gum disease affects three out of every four persons. Included in this is gum recession. Gingivitis progresses to periodontitis. Plaque and bacteria accumulation on the teeth and gums is the first step in it.

Plaque accumulation over time may harm gums and result in tooth loss. In extreme circumstances, pockets may develop between the gums and teeth. This facilitates the growth of more germs and plaque, boosting the growth of this market.

Key Findings of Market Report

The most prevalent oral condition, periodontal disorders impact up to 90% of the world's population.

Due to rising urbanization and shifting living conditions, the prevalence of oral illnesses is rising worldwide.

Periodontitis is thought to afflict 3.5 billion individuals, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) globally. It is estimated that around 19% of adults worldwide—or more than 1 billion people—are affected by severe periodontal disorders.



Market Trends for Periodontal Treatment

In terms of treatment, the non-surgical therapy segment led the global periodontal treatment market in 2021. Surgical therapies are not as desirable as non-surgical ones, which include periodontal scaling and root planing and the use of antibiotics to treat periodontal diseases. Non-surgical therapy is also popular since it is less intrusive than surgery, has fewer side effects and takes less time.

Hospitals, dental offices, and other end-users are included in a global market segmentation for periodontal treatment. In 2021, the category with a large share was dentistry clinics. For the majority of dental-related problems, people would rather see a dentist. Dental clinic procedures have grown as a result.

Global Market for Periodontal Treatment: Regional Outlook



Various reasons are propelling the growth of the periodontal treatment market in different regions. These are:

In 2021, North America held the majority of market share. This is attributed to a rise in scientific research and the development of new technologies that may broaden the range of periodontal treatment options. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 47.2% of individuals in the United States who are 30 years of age or older suffer from periodontal disease. Adults 65 years of age and older had a higher prevalence of periodontal disease (70.1%). The need for periodontal therapy has grown in the area as a result of this.

Over the course of the projected period, the Asia Pacific periodontal treatment market is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR. This is attributed to an increase in oral disease prevalence. The Journal of Public Health & Emergency reports that while the incidence of periodontal disease is lowest in Africa, it is most prevalent in Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific. Throughout the previous three years, Western Pacific has seen a significant gain. The area is a very profitable market because of the rise in awareness, the acceptance of periodontal therapy, and the increase in support from regulatory bodies.

Global Periodontal Treatment Market: Key Players



A handful of significant companies dominate the consolidated global periodontal therapy industry. The majority of businesses are making large investments in the study and creation of cutting-edge remedies for periodontal disorders.

Leading companies have embraced mergers and acquisitions along with product portfolio expansion as major initiatives. The following companies are well-known participants in the global periodontal treatment market:

Amyndas Pharmaceuticals

3M

AMD Lasers, Inc.

ASA Dental S.p.A,

Biolase, Inc.

Carl Martin GmbH

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Deppeler SA

Karl Schumacher

Medtronic

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Steris-Hu-Friedy

Straumann AG

Key developments in the global periodontal treatment market are:

Company Year Key Developments Biocomposites 2022 In order to exclusively share Genex Bone Graft Substitute with its new mixing system and distribution options within the orthopedic market in the United States, Zimmer Biomet alongside Biocomposites announced their agreement. Envista Holdings Corporation 2022 Envista Holdings Corporation stated that it was renewing its collaboration arrangement for the delivery of implants as well as transparent aligners with the Vitaldent Group, a dental service business situated in Spain. Amyndas Pharmaceuticals 2021 Amyndas Pharmaceuticals reported encouraging topline phase 2 results from a randomized placebo-controlled clinical study that assessed AMY-101 in 39 individuals who had gingivitis and periodontitis.

Global Periodontal Treatment Market Segmentation

Treatment Type Non-surgical Treatment Scaling & Root Planning Antibiotics Systemic Antibiotics Local Antibiotics Surgical Treatment Pocket Reduction Surgery Soft Tissue Grafts Bone Grafts Others

End-user Hospitals Dental Clinics Others





