Pharmaceutical Robot Market Size Is Expected To Reach A Value Of US$ 431 Million By 2033: Fact.MR Report

Growing Need for Increased Drug Productivity Leading to Higher Reliance on Pharmaceutical Robots

Rockville , Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical robot market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2033, as revealed by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its research report. Worldwide demand for pharmaceutical automation is forecasted to reach a market value of US$ 431 million by 2033-end.



Rising need for automation in different drug manufacturing units along with higher prices of novel drug discovery are predicted to boost demand for robotics in laboratories, clinical trials, and drug discovery for procedure automation. Robotics and automation are gaining traction owing to the increasing demand for faster turnaround time and precision.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 431 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide demand for robotic dispensing reached US$ 211 million in 2022.

The global pharmaceutical robot market stands at US$ 225.2 million in 2023.

The market is set to reach a value of US$ 431 million by the end of 2033, expanding at 6.7% CAGR.

Global sales of traditional robots are forecasted to rise at 5% CAGR and reach US$ 201.6 million by 2033-end.

Demand for pharmaceutical robots in the United States reached a market value of US$ 61.5 million in 2022.

The market in China is predicted to advance at 6.2% CAGR and reach US$ 60.8 million by 2033.

Sales of pharmaceutical production robots in Germany are projected to expand at 4.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for pharmaceutical robots in Japan is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2033.

“Growing awareness about the benefits of pharmaceutical robots, including enhanced health and safety, improved production output, and reduced labor are contributing to their increased sales,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Extensive Application of Pharmaceutical Robots Due to Their Benefits

Sales of traditional robots held 63.5% share of global market revenue in 2022. Several benefits related to the adoption of these conventional robots in numerous industrial applications are contributing to revenue streams. Precision spot welding, process-to-process transferring, sorting, scribing, cutting, stacking, product placement, storing & retrieving, palletizing & depalletizing, packaging, loading & unloading, and pick & place material handling are some prominent applications of traditional pharmaceutical robots that are positively impacting their sales.

Winning Strategy

Collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are some of the key strategies being adopted by market players.

For instance:

FANUC America Corporation, in July 2018, expanded its headquarters in Auburn Hills, MI. This newly developed facility is used for the development, manufacturing, warehousing, and engineering of products.



