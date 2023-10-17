Confidential Crisis Counseling Available to Maui Survivors

HONOLULU – Few things are as unsettling as having a disaster turn your world upside-down. It creates a wide range of emotions that may last for many months. If you are overcome by feelings of hopelessness and stress, you are not alone. Help is available.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and FEMA have approved crisis counseling services for wildfire survivors who are experiencing emotional distress or mental health problems.

You may call Hawaiʻi Cares at 800-753-6879 or 808-832-3100. You may also call or text Hawaiʻi Cares at 988. This free and confidential crisis support service is available all day, every day.

Feeling tense or nervous, angry or irritable

Crying often, feelings of persistent hopelessness

Feeling numb

Difficulty sleeping and/or being constantly tired

Not feeling hungry or having stomach problems (such as nausea or cramps)

Difficulty concentrating and/or making decisions.

Everyone has these feelings once in a while. However, when these types of feelings and experiences disrupt daily living activities, you are encouraged to seek help.

Helpline staff provides confidential counseling and other needed support services. They can also immediately connect callers to trained professionals from the nearest participating crisis-counseling center. The goal is to help people and communities to recover from the effects and trauma of disasters and the loss you may have suffered as a result.

