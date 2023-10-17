Submit Release
Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 16, 2023

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt.  They discussed ongoing efforts to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, in coordination with the UN, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, Israel, and other regional partners, and the need to preserve stability in the Middle East more broadly.  President Biden condemned Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel and reiterated that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination.  The two leaders agreed to continue their close coordination to prevent the conflict from widening and ensure humanitarian assistance reaches those in need.

By U.S. Mission Egypt | 17 October, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases

