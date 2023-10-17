Flash News: OKX Hits #1 Position on CoinGecko for Trust Score and Trading Volume

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 17, 2023.



OKX Hits #1 Position on CoinGecko with Trust Score and Trading Volume

On October 15, OKX was recognized by CoinGecko, a prominent crypto market data aggregator, as the number one exchange in terms of its 'Trust Score' and 24-hour trading volume. 'Trust Score' is a rating algorithm developed by CoinGecko to evaluate the legitimacy of an exchange’s trading volume, and is calculated on a range of metrics such as liquidity, scale of operations and cybersecurity score.

CoinGecko tracks over 800 crypto exchanges worldwide, with a collective reserve value of US$98.3 billion. OKX consistently ranks among the top exchanges on CoinGecko's 'Trust Score' indicator, underscoring the exchange's commitment to trust and transparency.



In addition, OKX has continued to maintain a reserve ratio of greater than or equal to 100%, as confirmed in its latest Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, showing balances of US$11.2 billion in primary assets. Blockchain expert Nic Carter also recently gave OKX's PoR the highest quality rating among major exchanges.

Users can view OKX's latest PoR report, reserve ratios and verify the exchange's solvency here.

