October 17

October 16, 2023 Message of Sen. Loren Legarda on the Senate's 107th Founding Anniversary In my fourth term as a Senator, I am filled with gratitude and honor to serve the Filipino people to the best of my abilities. This sentiment is shared by my co-senators, both past and present. Reflecting on my journey, from being the youngest woman Senator of the Philippines in 1998 to becoming one of the longest-serving pillars in today's Senate, I take pride in the contributions I have made towards our shared mission of building a better country and securing a sustainable future for all. Throughout my time in office, I have been a steadfast advocate for the environment, climate change mitigation, preservation of our cultural heritage, support for MSMEs, and indigenous communities, and amplifying the voices of the marginalized. As we commemorate the 107th founding anniversary of the Philippine Senate, I want to express my gratitude to my esteemed colleagues who have worked alongside me, collaborating on various advocacies. Although we have numerous challenges ahead and obstacles to overcome, I firmly believe that by fostering unity, we can accomplish many great things. Together, we will strive to bolster our economy and diligently serve the Filipino people and our nation. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Filipino people. Your belief and trust in me have been a constant source of inspiration, empowering me to continue my advocacy for a sustainable future that benefits each and every one of us.