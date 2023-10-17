STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE CHINESE NAVAL VESSEL SHADOWING PH NAVY SHIP IN WPS

The recent incident involving a Chinese navy vessel shadowing and attempting to obstruct the Philippine Navy's resupply mission in the West Philippine Sea is a matter of great concern. It highlights the ongoing challenges and complexities that our nation faces in this region.

Our Filipino sailors and naval personnel risk their lives to protect our sovereignty and maritime interests. They are the guardians of our seas and it is our duty to show them utmost gratitude and support. Ensuring their safety is paramount, and we must safeguard our nation's rights by doing so.

Kaisa ako ng ating Sandatahang Lakas sa pagkondena sa aksyon ng China People's Liberation Army navy ship dahil malinaw na inuudyukan nila tayong gumanti o gumawa ng hakbang na salungat sa umiiral na mga prinsipyo sa ilalim ng UNCLOS. Ang mga ganitong klase ng pagmamaniobra ng China ay hindi dapat palampasin ng ating mga kinauukulan.

We must continue to uphold our rights, protect our territories, and assert our sovereignty through peaceful and legal means.