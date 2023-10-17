Tolentino urges BFAR to include fishing equipment in assistance program for Fiilipino fisherfolks

MANILA — Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino urged the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Tuesday to include fishing equipment boost in the agency's assistance program for fisherfolks apart from the current cash and food packs being distributed.

During the budget briefing of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and attached agencies at the Senate, Sen. Tol cited his recent consultation with the fishermen who survived the October 2 maritime collision that killed three Filipino fisherfolks.

"Kasi bukod doon ang hinihingi nila, lalo na 'yong nagpapalaot sa malayo, kasi compass lang ginagamit nila e— kapag nakatali na sa payao, lalarga na 'yong mga maliliit na bangka, hindi na sila nagkikita-kita," Sen. Tol said.

He added: "Can that be part of the program? By providing them with a mode of communication wherein they can easily be tracked?"

BFAR Director Atty. Demosthenes R. Escoto expressed the agency's commitment to include Tolentino's suggestion.

Last October 12, Sen. Tol led the motu proprio inquiry of the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones on the ramming incident near Bajo de Masinloc attended by the bereaved families and survivors.