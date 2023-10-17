Submit Release
October 17, 2023

Tolentino gets BFAR commitment to create tamban fish hatcheries

MANILA — Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino tapped the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to create tamban fish hatcheries to boost its production that can help supply sardines-making in the Philippines.

During BFAR's budget briefing at the Senate on Tuesday, Sen. Tol said, "Kasi kaya ko sinasabi ito kasi yung tamban, iyon talaga yung ginagawa nating sardinas. Pag wala tayong sardinas, lata lang iyon. Wala tayong puwedeng ipamigay kapag may disaster, di ba?"

"So, can that be part of your hatcheries program?" Tolentino further inquired.

With this, the lawmaker got the commitment of BFAR to create Tamban hatcheries.

"We will start navigating," said National Fisheries Research and Development Institute Executive Director Lilian Garcia.

