President’s presence at Belt and Road Forum of great significance: official

VIETNAM, October 17 -

HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng's attendance at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing from October 17-20 is of great significance in both bilateral and multilateral aspects, Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Minh Vũ has told the press.

Multilaterally, Thưởng's participation demonstrates Việt Nam's strong commitment to multilateralism and its activeness in strengthening regional and global economic cooperation and connectivity.

Thưởng is expected to join leaders and representatives of over 140 countries and international organisations in discussions on issues critical to the economic recovery process of each country and the globe such as digital transformation, green transformation, innovation, modern agriculture, and development of small- and medium-sized enterprises and startups.

Bilaterally, Thưởng's working trip is highly respected by the leaders of the two countries. This is a high-level external activity in the year commemorating the 15th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Việt Nam and China. Therefore, Thưởng's meetings with key Chinese leaders will contribute to strengthening political trust, maintaining the momentum of relations as well as creating new opportunities for cooperation, said Vũ.

According to the deputy minister, the Vietnamese President’s attendance at the forum will contribute to reinforcing the trend of strengthening regional and global economic links, especially when Việt Nam is a country with great economic openness.

Discussions on issues that conform with Việt Nam's development orientations such as green growth, digital economy, innovation and corruption fight will offer experience and lessons to Việt Nam to help it take advantage of resources and expand economic collaboration.

Thưởng's meetings with leaders of China and other countries will also open up new cooperation opportunities for Việt Nam, stated Vũ.

For China, the two sides will continue to discuss measures to enhance high-level and all-level delegation exchanges; promote more sustainable and balanced economic, trade and investment relations in the coming time; and strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, especially within the framework of "Two Corridors, One Belt" and "Belt and Road" initiatives, he added. — VNS