Việt Nam treasures ties with China: Deputy FM

VIETNAM, October 17 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has attached much importance to its friendly neighbourliness, and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, seeing this as a top priority in the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng has said.

Hosting a reception for Deputy Mayor of China's Chongqing city Zhang Guozhi in Hà Nội on Monday, Hằng highlighted the Chinese city’s contributions to nurturing the fraternal friendship between the two nations, including its efforts to preserve President Hồ Chí Minh’s relic sites during his stay there for revolutionary activities.

She congratulated Chongqing’s socio-economic achievements over the past time, and suggested the city share experience with Vietnamese localities in socio-economic development, especially in the fields of manufacturing and urban management.

Urging both sides to work together to bolster economic-trade cooperation, Hằng expressed her hope that Chongqing will purchase more high-quality agro-fishery products from Việt Nam, and join hands with competent sides to effectively operate the China-EU freight train route so as to facilitate Việt Nam's exports to third nations.

She asked Chongqing to coordinate with relevant authorities to accelerate the opening of the Vietnamese Consulate General in the city, while agreeing with her Chinese guest to enhance collaboration in cultural and people-to-people exchanges and tourism.

She also recommended Chongqing create favourable conditions to open additional flights to Vietnamese localities.

Introducing Chongqing’s socio-economic development, Zhang Guozhi proposed several initiatives to boost cooperation between Chongqing and Vietnamese localities in the time ahead, including the maintaining of delegation exchanges at all levels.

She asked for Việt Nam's support for Chongqing enterprises in investment activities in the Southeast Asian country, and welcomed Việt Nam to the Western China International Fair and many other international trade fairs in his city.

She said she wishes both sides will step up people-to-people exchanges, education and tourism cooperation. — VNS