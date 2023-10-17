LIFT Intersects 37 m at 1.22% Li2O at the Fi Southwest pegmatite and 16 m at 1.24% Li2O at the Fi Main pegmatite, Yellowknife Lithium Project, NWT, Announces Management Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li-FT Power Ltd. (“LIFT” or the “Company”) (CSE: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (Frankfurt: WS0) is pleased to report assays from 5 drill holes completed at the Fi Southwest, Fi Main, and BIG East pegmatites within the Yellowknife Lithium Project (“YLP”) located outside the city of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories (Figure 1). The Company also announced a Management update. Drilling has intersected significant intervals of spodumene mineralization, with the following highlights:



Highlights:

YLP-0054: 37 m at 1.22% Li 2 O, (Fi SW)

YLP-0057: 26 m at 0.47% Li 2 O, (Fi Main)

YLP-0058: 12 m at 1.27% Li 2 O, (BIG East)

and: 11 m at 1.06% Li 2 O.



YLP-0062: 16 m at 1.24% Li 2 O, (Fi Main)



Francis MacDonald, CEO of LIFT comments, “Fi Southwest continues to deliver wide intersects with excellent grades to a vertical depth of 150 meters. BIG East has delivered another great result with the two branches of the dyke system totalling greater than 20 meters of dyke material at consistent grades. Fi Main has more variable grades but continues to expand in terms of overall tonnage.”

Discussion of Drill Results

This week’s drill results are from the Fi pegmatite dyke complex, which includes the Fi Southwest (“Fi SW”) and Fi Main dykes, as well as the BIG East pegmatite dyke swarms.

Fi Southwest

YLP0054 and YLP0061 both tested the Fi SW pegmatite, a 25-30 m wide dyke that dips 70°-80° to the east-southeast and extends for at least 900 metres on surface and 200 metres downdip. Both holes were drilled on the same section located approximately 250 m south of the dykes’ northern tip.

YLP0054 was designed to test the Fi SW dyke at 150 m vertically below surface, with drilling intersecting a subsidiary dyke from 157-158 m depth and then 37 metres of Fi SW pegmatite from 180 to 217 metres core depth. Assays returned 1.22% Li 2 O over this 37 m interval with true thickness estimated at ~75-80% of that.





Figure 1 – Location of LIFT’s Yellowknife Lithium Project. Drilling is focused on the Road Access Group of pegmatites which are located to the east of the city of Yellowknife along a government-maintained paved highway, as well as the Echo target in the Further Afield Group.

YLP0061 was drilled to test the Fi SW dyke at 200 m vertically beneath the surface and, from 180-320 m core depth, cut through a swarm of at least 10 pegmatite dykes that range from 1-10 metres wide. The cumulative width of these 10 dykes (38 m) is comparable to the single dyke intersected in YLP0054. No significant assays were returned.

Mineralogical characterization for the Fi Southwest pegmatite is in progress through hyper spectral core scanning and X-ray diffraction work. Visual core logging indicates that the predominant host mineral is spodumene whereas other significant non-lithium bearing phases include quartz and feldspar.

Fi Main

YLP0057 and YLP0062 were drilled into the Fi Main pegmatite, which comprises a 10-100 metre wide corridor of 1-5 dykes that dip between 70°-85° to the west-northwest and extends for at least 1500 metres on surface and 200 metres downdip.

YLP0057 was designed to test the Fi Main dyke approximately 450 metres north of its southern tip and 50 vertical metres beneath the surface. Drilling returned a single interval of pegmatite, from 45-71 metres core depth, that assayed 0.47% Li 2 O over 26 metres. True thickness is estimated at ~65% of the reported width.

YLP0062 was collared 100 metres north of YLP0057 to test the Fi Main dyke at 550 m north of its southern tip and 50 vertical metres below the surface. Drilling returned a single interval of pegmatite that assayed 1.24% Li 2 O over 16 metres from 43-59 metres core depth. True thickness is estimated at ~75-80% of the reported width.

Mineralogical characterization for the Fi Main pegmatite is in progress through hyper spectral core scanning and X-ray diffraction work. Visual core logging indicates that the predominant host mineral is spodumene whereas other significant non-lithium bearing phases include quartz and feldspar.

BIG East

YLP0058 was drilled into the BIG East pegmatite swarm, which comprises a 35-80 m wide corridor of parallel-trending dykes that dips 65°-70° degrees west and extends for at least 1,000 metres along surface and 200 metres downdip.

YLP0058 was designed to test the BIG East swarm approximately 200 m from its northern end and 100 metres vertically beneath the surface. Drilling intersected five dykes over 76 m of core length, with individual dykes ranging from 1-12 m in core length and summing to a combined width of 32 metres. Assays include intervals of 1.27% Li 2 O over 12 metres, 1.06% Li 2 O over 11 metres, and 0.78% Li 2 O over 5 metres. True thickness for all dykes in this hole is estimated at 90-95% of the core widths.

Mineralogical characterization of the BIG East dyke swarm is in progress through hyper spectral core scanning and X-ray diffraction work. Visual core logging indicates that the predominant host mineral is spodumene whereas other significant non-lithium bearing phases include quartz and feldspar.

Drilling Progress Update

Currently, LIFT has reported results from 62 drill holes (10,927 metres). To date, 188 diamond drill holes have been completed (30,235 metres).





Figure 2 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the Fi Southwest and Fi Main pegmatites with diamond drill hole reported in this press release.





Figure 3 – Cross-section of YLP0054 which intersected the Fi Southwest pegmatite dyke with a 37 m interval of 1.22% Li 2 O.





Figure 4 – Cross-section of YLP0062 which intersected 16 metres at 1.24% Li 2 O in the Fi Main pegmatite dyke.





Figure 5 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the BIG East pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.





Figure 6 – Cross-section illustrating YLP0058 with results as shown in the BIG East pegmatite dyke.

Table 1 – Assay highlights for drill holes reported in this press release.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Li 2 O% Dyke YLP-0054 180 217 37 1.22 Fi Southwest YLP-0057 45 71 26 0.47 Fi Main YLP-0058 54 59 5 0.78 BIG East and 92 104 12 1.27 and 111 122 11 1.06 YLP-0061 No significant results Fi Southwest YLP-0062 43 59 16 1.24 Fi Main



Table 2 - Drill collars table of reported drill holes in this press release

Drill Hole Easting1 Northing1 Elevation (m) Azimuth Depth (m) Dip Dyke YLP-0054 371,415 6,940,789 250 305 231 55 Fi-SW YLP-0057 371,783 6,941,014 250 100 90 54 Fi Main YLP-0058 346,104 6,933,247 206 120 182 45 BIG East YLP-0061 371,455 6,940,759 250 305 339 63 Fi-SW YLP-0062 371,794 6,941,121 251 97 92 45 Fi Main

1UTM NAD83 zone 12

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of LIFT employees and contractors. Drill core was transported from the drill platform to the core processing facility where it was logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bagged, and blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Field duplicates consisting of quarter-cut core samples were also included in the sample runs. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody, and transported from LIFT’s core logging facility to ALS Labs (“ALS”) laboratory in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

Sample preparation and analytical work for this drill program were carried out by ALS. Samples were prepared for analysis according to ALS method CRU31: individual samples were crushed to 70% passing through 2 mm (10 mesh) screen; a 1,000 gram sub-sample was riffle split (SPL-21) and then pulverized (PUL-32) such that 85% passed through 75 micron (200 mesh) screen. A 0.2 gram sub-sample of the pulverized material was then dissolved in a sodium peroxide solution and analysed for lithium according to ALS method ME-ICP82b. Another 0.2 gram sub-sample of the pulverized material was analysed for 53 elements according to ALS method ME-MS89L. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding LIFT’s mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Ron Voordouw, Ph.D., P.Geo., Partner, Director Geoscience, Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).

Departure of Carl Verley as VP, Exploration

The Company announces the departure of Carl Verley, VP of Exploration, effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Verley for his leadership, dedication and commitment to LIFT over the last year and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company’s flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

For further information, please contact:

Francis MacDonald Daniel Gordon Chief Executive Officer Investor Relations Tel: + 1.604.609.6185 Tel: +1.604.609.6185 Email: info@li-ft.com Email: daniel@li-ft.com Website: www.li-ft.com

