Park Place Technologies Acquires UK IT Solutions Firm Xuper

Purchase Strengthens Park Place EMEA Presence and TPM Reach.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Place Technologies, the leading global data center and networking optimization firm, has acquired Xuper Limited, an IT solutions provider based in Derby, UK.

Xuper was founded nearly 40 years ago, with entities in the UK, US, and Germany, and offerings that include: Third Party Maintenance and Professional Services. Xuper Chairman and Managing Director Peter Grogan has announced his retirement but will be assisting through the transition period.

“Agile Equity and Clairfield provided investment banking services to Xuper and facilitated the transaction. We enjoyed working with both teams,” Grogan said. “Their expertise in the industry was invaluable throughout the transaction.”

Xuper’s clients will benefit from Park Place’s global access to parts and engineering expertise, as well as its full portfolio of IT Lifecycle offerings, including Professional and Managed Services.

Park Place clients will benefit from access to Xuper’s team of experienced engineers with an average 20+ years in the field, staff augmentation services and extensive third-party maintenance capabilities.

Chris Adams, President and CEO of Park Place Technologies, said Park Place continues to focus on providing exceptional customer service and support. “Xuper has a long list of industry accolades and certifications, and nearly four decades of exceptional customer service,” he said. “For decades, Xuper has been a well-respected brand. Its culture of finding solutions and building long-term partnerships mirrors Park Place’s mission. Their commitment to channel partners is a complement to our work with the globe’s most accomplished channel companies.”

Xuper’s multilingual service team expands Park Place’s ability to serve clients around the globe. Backed up by escalation to on-site engineering support, the international market will receive the same industry-leading services Park Place provides in North America.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is a global data center and networking optimization firm. We help more than 21,000 clients optimize data center budgets, productivity, performance, and sustainability so they can think bigger – and act faster. From procurement to decommissioning, our comprehensive portfolio of services and products helps IT teams optimize IT lifecycle management. This frees time and spend so they can focus on transforming their businesses for the future.

Park Place’s industry-leading and award-winning services portfolio includes Park Place Hardware Maintenance™, Park Place Professional Services™, ParkView Managed Services™, Entuity Software ™ and Curvature Hardware sales. For more information, visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com. Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.

