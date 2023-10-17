Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Visits Proctor Public Schools (10/16/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Commissioner Willie Jett visited Proctor High School to connect with students, educators and school leaders. Commissioner Jett visited the Culinary Arts Classroom and a Construction Careers site to see how Proctor High School is preparing students with Career Technical Education for career and college readiness.

Commissioner Jett and members of the MDE leadership team are working to visit every Minnesota school district, charter school, Bureau of Indian Education school, and intermediate and cooperative district in Minnesota.

The goal of their visit is to give educators a chance to tell MDE team members about what is happening in their schools and to learn what MDE can do to better support educators, school staff members and students.

Every school gets to choose what their visit looks like, whether that be visiting a fifth-grade classroom, learning about college and career readiness programming, or meeting with school administrators. MDE staff have visited more than 150 schools since Commissioner Jett joined the agency in January.

About the Agency

The Minnesota Department of Education provides an excellent education for Minnesota students by striving for excellence, equity and opportunity. The agency focuses on closing the achievement gap, supporting high-quality teaching, using innovative strategies to improve educational outcomes, and ensuring all students graduate from high school well-prepared for college, career and life. The Minnesota Department of Education develops, builds and maintains collaborative relationships with schools, districts, libraries and other stakeholders through a wide variety of advisory boards, councils and committees.

