Swinging Bridge Road, in Berkeley County, to be closed on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Swinging Bridge Road, County Route 7/3, in Berkeley County, will be closed between Dry Run Road and Cavern Road, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2023, to allow for a culvert replacement. The exact work schedule is weather dependent.
