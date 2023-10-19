A Bold Cinematic Triumph Emerges: "THIS IS YOUR SONG" Stuns a Record-Breaking 97-Minute continuous shot at LA Premiere

Actors Briana Walsh "Jules" and Jordan Potch "James" in the film This Is Your Song Actors Briana Walsh "Jules" and Jordan Potch "James" in the film This Is Your Song This Is Your Song Movie Poster

Prepare to embark on a captivating journey of the highly anticipated film, "THIS IS YOUR SONG," set to take center stage at the prestigious DTLA Film Festival.

I have learned so much from having to be vulnerable and figuring out who Jules is, while figuring out who Briana is, and I think we both learned from each other.” — Briana Walsh, Actress

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The glittering city of angels is set to host an exclusive premiere that will tug at the heartstrings of cinema enthusiasts. The prestigious DTLA Film Festival is delighted to announce the official selection of "This Is Your Song." This groundbreaking indie film triumph unveils a 97+ minute continuous shot, solidifying its place as the longest single take in American film history. The much-anticipated theatrical screening will be held on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at the iconic Regal LA Live Cinema in Downtown Los Angeles, California. This motion picture opus event promises to redefine the very essence of contemporary relational storytelling, pushing the boundaries of what's possible on the big screen, and is set to leave audiences on the edge of their seats. "This Is Your Song" takes audiences on a journey through the captivating landscapes of love, ambition, and human connection in the ever beautiful San Francisco. This is a tale of love, not merely a love story, featuring the compelling duo of Jules and James. As the night unfurls on their wedding anniversary, a bohemian theatre actress, Jules, and a writer deeply inspired by the beatnik ethos, James, confront the complicated intricacies of their relationship, their loftiest dreams, and the city that was once their greatest love."The film delves deep into the universal themes that resonate with us all: the struggles of intimacy, trauma, ambition, power dynamics, and the harsh realities of socio-economic disparities that affect us and those around us." said Hassan Said, Director. "Cinema, the language of empathy, becomes the vessel for heartfelt passion in 'This Is Your Song.' Every frame, a testament to the profound dedication, with literal heart and soul, sweat, blood, and literal tears."Dubbed a "Sensational 'Oner' Odyssey," The motion picture serves as an exploration of raw emotion and human intimacy in all its colors, promising to leave an indelible mark on the world of cinema. A profound depiction of young lovers bound in matrimony, navigating the ever-shifting tapestry of contemporary America. Directed by the award-winning visionary Hassan Said, "This Is Your Song" transcends the boundaries of conventional filmmaking to craft an immersive experience that promises to leave viewers in awe. With a heart-pounding headline act, the cast, featuring first time comer Briana Walsh, Jordan Potch, and a host of other extraordinary talents, delivers powerful performances that will stay with viewers long after the credits roll."The most memorable moment for me was our first dress rehearsal where everything finally clicked" said Jordan Potch, Actor. "The chemistry between Briana and I, having to be in those really intimate states and having to really trust each other with something that was a challenge but also really interesting and something I take away from."A tour-de-force cinematic masterpiece that took years in the making, "This Is Your Song" stands out not just as a testament to the limitless horizon of Independent filmmaking but also as a stirring ode to the vibrant immigrant and LGBTQ+ communities of the Bay Area, who were integral, both in front of and behind the camera, infusing life into this remarkable tale. A pioneering narrative, unfolding in real-time engulfing a single continuous take immersion, led by a dedicated and lean crew, is an extraordinarily rare alchemy in contemporary cinema. It's an enchanting, almost magical journey of perseverance and one that promises to leave audiences utterly spellbound. This film dares to challenge the norms of cinema and carve a unique path into the realm of storytelling and the infinite possibilities of the art of cinema.A story about love, dreams, and the enchanting city of San Francisco. The exclusive Los Angeles premiere of this heart-felt motion picture event, "THIS IS YOUR SONG," a mesmerizing indie film that will transport audience to the heart of a passionate story. View the official trailer now.Los Angeles Premiere Event Details:Date: Saturday, November 4th, 2023Time: 7:45 PMLocation: Regal LA Live Cinema, Downtown Los AngelesAddress: 1000 W. Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles, CA Tickets can be purchased online: https://www.dtlaff.com/film/this-is-your-song/11/ Additionally, the filmmakers have inked a distribution deal with Indie Rights Movies, ensuring that the film will soon captivate audiences worldwide on major streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and other premier digital distribution outlets shortly after its highly anticipated theatrical premiere."This Is Your Song offers a truly unique and nuanced perspective on a universal theme that is as old as time" said Masha Karpoukhina, Producer. "I think it provides for a thunder of an experience, all in one breath, leaving the audience with hope...I truly think this film deserves a wide audience."On November 4th, a world premiere event will be held in Downtown Los Angeles, featuring an evening of film and creativity. Tickets are currently available for purchase online, and it is recommended to arrive early for preferred seating at the movie theater.To view images, videos, posters, press kit and more - please visit: https://thisisyoursongfilm.com For media inquiries, interviews, and additional information, please contact:This Is Your Song LLC - ThisIsYourSongFilm.com - ThisIsYourSong@gmail.comAbout DTLA Film Festival: The DTLA Film Festival is a celebration of independent cinema, showcasing the finest in contemporary filmmaking from around the world. Since its inception, the festival has been committed to promoting emerging talent and providing a platform for diverse voices in the world of film. For more information about the 2023 DTLA Film Festival: http://www.dtlaff.com

