Berlin Barracks / RFA Violation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3005297
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Skylar Velasquez
STATION: VSP -Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/28/23 at 1658 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jug Brook Rd, Cabot
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Calvin Lamphere
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/28/23 at 1658 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were advised of a violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Subsequent investigation revealed that Lamphere had violated an Abuse Prevention Order by attempting to contact the victim. Lamphere was later located and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on a future date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/23/23 at 0830
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.