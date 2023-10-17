Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,048 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / RFA Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3005297

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Skylar Velasquez                            

STATION: VSP -Berlin                

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 9/28/23 at 1658 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jug Brook Rd, Cabot

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Calvin Lamphere                                               

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/28/23 at 1658 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were advised of a violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Subsequent investigation revealed that Lamphere had violated an Abuse Prevention Order by attempting to contact the victim. Lamphere was later located and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on a future date and time.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/23/23 at 0830        

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / RFA Violation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more