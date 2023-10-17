Berlin Barracks / RFA Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3005297

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Skylar Velasquez

STATION: VSP -Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9/28/23 at 1658 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jug Brook Rd, Cabot

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Calvin Lamphere

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/28/23 at 1658 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were advised of a violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Subsequent investigation revealed that Lamphere had violated an Abuse Prevention Order by attempting to contact the victim. Lamphere was later located and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on a future date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/23/23 at 0830

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.