Colby Manwaring Joins MentorAPM™ as Chairman of the Board
Industry veteran brings strategic acumen and visionary leadership to burgeoning asset management software solution
I feel privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for the water infrastructure software market.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand for enterprise asset management solutions continues to grow, MentorAPM is thrilled to welcome Colby Manwaring as its new chairman of the board. As chairman of MentorAPM’s newly appointed five-member board, Manwaring will occupy a critical role in moving the company forward and expanding its footprint in the dynamic landscape of asset management for infrastructure and industry.
“I feel privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for the water infrastructure software market,” said Manwaring. “As the industry faces more and more complex challenges, digitally-enabled, one-stop solutions for connecting assets, workforce and data have the power to transform utilities and process-based industry operations. MentorAPM’s comprehensive platform provides this and more, and I’m thrilled to play a role in its bright future.”
Manwaring is responsible for the creation and execution of enterprise strategic vision and commercial success at several companies. His most recent roles include CEO of Innovyze, the leading global provider of smart water analytics software solutions, and Vice President at Autodesk, the global leader of engineering design-and-make software solutions. His work with water and wastewater utilities, government agencies, and engineering organizations around the world has helped thousands of engineers design, plan, manage, operate, protect, and sustain complex water infrastructure systems.
“Colby’s career has covered the full range of roles within software technology, giving him a unique perspective and deep understanding of customer needs, “ said Tacoma Zach, MentorAPM co-founder and CEO. “I look forward to working with Colby as we anticipate and respond to those needs, and continue offering new and innovative ways to deliver holistic utility asset management.”
Manwaring’s roots in the water industry run deep, from building applications to building strategic business alliances through smart mergers and acquisitions. Colby is a licensed Professional Engineer who learned his trade in the United States but perfected his craft around the world, holding executive and board member roles in Australia, United Kingdom, Spain, and several US locations. He holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering, with a minor in Spanish and International Emphasis from Brigham Young University, as well as a minor in Engineering Business Administration from the Brigham Young University Marriott School of Management.
Manwaring’s appointment comes on the heels of Emerald Technology Ventures’ recent growth investment in MentorAPM. Manwaring joins Emerald partner Helge Daebel and MentorAPM co-founders Tacoma Zach and John Clow on the board.
