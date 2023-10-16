Sunak, Starmer and the IfG agree: we need change at the general election

The biggest change either side could deliver is stability, not policy

Rather than detailed policy announcements, both leaders dedicated a significant proportion of their conference speeches to talking about the UK’s broken political system in the UK. They are right that it isn’t working.

For almost a decade, the UK government has rarely been able to think more than, or even close to, a year ahead. The 2015 election, Brexit referendum, Brexit itself, Covid, partygate, an energy crisis, war in Europe and economic instability – all dominated the time and energy of ministers, their advisers and civil servants throughout government. There have been four prime ministers in seven years. Ministerial turnover has hit record rates and policies have been dropped, replaced or changed with the arrival of new political leaders in departments.

Since George Osborne’s Treasury ran the 2015 spending review, only one chancellor has conducted a multi-year spending review – Rishi Sunak in 2021. The instability, particularly due to Brexit and Covid, has resulted in aborted attempts and a combination of roll-overs, top-ups and tweaks to budgets.

Since 2015, projects and programmes have often had little more than a year’s funding certainty, within which time there could be a new minister, secretary of state or prime minister: in some cases, all three. That environment makes it very difficult for departments, public services or private sector investors to make long-term decisions.

A prime minister with a majority, who can set out a plan for a parliament – built around a long-term vision for government – with a reasonable prospect of seeing it through, is potentially the most transformational change we could see after the next election. But it also is far from guaranteed: a hung parliament and the prospect of instability, new leaders and fresh elections remains a possibility.

There needs to be a change in how government works

Both the government and the official opposition say they want to change how government works. Starmer has promised a ‘mission-led’ government that works with the wider public and private sector to deliver. Sunak, who has been PM for less than a year, wants to make ‘long-term decisions for a brighter future’. Both promise to lead a government that is more interested in what it is going to do rather than what it is going to say.

The Institute for Government’s work has shown the damage that years of instability have wrought. Government can support the conditions for people to live the lives they want, work with industry and other parts of government to deliver on ambitious shared goals and build public services that work. But to do that, the way government functions needs to change. The Institute for Government will be publishing a series of recommendations for both parties over the coming months: ways they can deliver their ambition for a change in how government works and the horizons over which policy is made and delivered. We will recommend critical improvements on standards, policy making, the centre of government and spending reviews. If both parties are serious about improving the political system, they are right that change is sorely needed – whenever the next general election is held.