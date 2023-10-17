IAM follows up on the maintenance of a weakened ancient tree in Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida

MACAU, October 17 - During inspections in recent months, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) found that the condition of a camphor tree (ancient tree no. 539) located in Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida was rapidly worsening. All the leaves of its tree crown have now withered and there are signs of damage by pests. IAM will continue to apply pesticide medication and care for the tree, and monitor the growth of the ancient and valuable trees across Macao.

The camphor tree was included in the “List of Protected Ancient and Valuable Trees” in September 2016, with its condition being average. During inspections in recent months, IAM found that the condition of the tree was worsening rapidly, and thus has taken maintenance measures, including applying fertilisers in April and September, pruning the tree in June, and applying medication in September. However, the condition of the tree has not improved. IAM will continue to follow up on the case and arrange for inspection and maintenance to be carried out, including pruning dead branches to reduce the weight of the crown, pest control and termite monitoring, etc.

IAM will continue to monitor the conditions of the ancient and valuable trees across Macao, and calls on the public to pay attention to the trees around them on a daily basis. If they notice abnormalities in the growth and health of trees, they can report the cases through “IAM Connect” or call the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676. The industry, owners and users of private gardens and land are also called upon to regularly check and follow up on the condition of their trees, especially to take preventive measures before the typhoon and rainy season to reduce the occurrence of accidents.