IAM optimises informative signs in trails and parks

MACAU, October 17 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out the optimisation works of informative signs in Morro de Hac Sá Family Trail, Hac Sá Long Chao Kok Coastal Trail, Ká Hó Reservoir Lakeside Trail, Coloane North-East Hiking Trail Network, Taipa Pequena 2000 Circuit, Hac Sá Reservoir Fitness Trail and Hac Sá Reservoir Family Trail in phases from 13 October, so as to promote the concept of loving nature and to better provide popular science information about mountain forest restoration. Meanwhile, informative signs in parks will also be replaced and installed in phases. During this period, the trails and parks will be open as usual and only some areas will be enclosed. The works are expected to last until December. IAM appeals to the public for their attention and understanding.

IAM reminds the public to pay attention to safety and refrain from entering the enclosed areas. For enquiries, the public can call the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676.