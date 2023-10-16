Submit Release
Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Car

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that killed a man in Northwest D.C.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at approximately 2:21 p.m., a man was crossing near the crosswalk on Georgia Avenue, Northwest at Ingraham Street, Northwest, when he was struck by a Toyota RAV4.

 

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries on Friday, October 13, 2023. He has been identified as 42-year-old Wilmer Rosali Canales Ventura, of Northwest, DC.

 

The driver of the RAV4 stayed on the scene.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

