Update No. 2: Vermont State Police provides update on homicide investigation in Newport Town

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides update on homicide investigation in Newport Town

NEWPORT TOWN, Vermont (Monday, Oct. 16, 2023) — An autopsy was completed Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, on the victim of this weekend's shooting in Newport Town.

The victim is identified as Wilmer Rodriguez, 27, of Hartford, Connecticut. The Chief Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of his death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was a homicide.

State police investigators finished processing the scene on Farrar Road and released the location on Monday. The investigation to this point indicates the shooting was a targeted, isolated event. No suspects are in custody. Police encourage anyone with information that might assist investigators to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Vermont State Police thanks Homeland Security Investigations for their assistance with this case.

No additional details are currently available. VSP will provide further updates as the investigation continues.

***Update No. 1, 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023***

The investigation into Saturday night's suspicious death at a home on Farrar Road in Newport Town remains active and ongoing.

The Vermont State Police, including the Crime Scene Search Team, on Sunday processed the location where the incident occurred. The victim's body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy, which is expected to occur on Monday. More information about the cause and manner of death and the identity of the victim is expected to be available following the autopsy.

Police continue to ask that anyone with information that could assist in this investigation call VSP's Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available at this time. The state police will continue to provide updates as the case unfolds.

***Initial news release, 8:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Saturday night, Oct. 14, 2023, in Newport Town.

The investigation began at about 6: 45 p.m. Saturday when police received a call reporting an adult man had been shot inside a home on Farrar Road in Newport Town. Arriving troopers discovered a man deceased at the scene.

The case is in its earliest stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit. No one is currently in custody, but this is believed to be an isolated incident. The identity of the victim will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

The victim's body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as this investigation continues.

- 30 -