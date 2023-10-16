Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

CANADA, October 16 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The Prime Minister condemned Hamas’ brutal terrorist attacks against Israel and reiterated Canada’s support for Israel’s right to defend itself, in accordance with international law. He stressed that in Gaza, as elsewhere, international law, including humanitarian law, must be upheld by all. He reiterated his support for a two-state solution and for the rights of both Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace, security, with dignity, and without fear.

The two leaders expressed concerns about the complete blockade of Gaza and the worsening conditions for civilians. The Prime Minister and the President agreed on the necessity to deliver humanitarian relief. Prime Minister Trudeau underscored Canada’s call for unimpeded humanitarian access and a humanitarian corridor so that essential aid can be delivered to civilians in Gaza. He noted that Canada is a leading provider of humanitarian and development assistance in the occupied territories and has committed an initial $10 million to help provide essentials like food, water, emergency medical aid, and protection assistance to those affected by the crisis in Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel.

Prime Minister Trudeau expressed his appreciation of President el-Sisi’s engagement and key diplomatic role in trying to de-escalate the crisis and provide humanitarian access to Gaza. The Prime Minister also thanked the President for his efforts to support Canadians affected by the conflict. Prime Minister Trudeau stated that Canada will continue to work closely with allies and partners in the region, including Egypt, to do everything it can to support affected Canadians departing from Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel as quickly and safely as possible.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact as the situation evolves.