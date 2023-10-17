Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,104 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Bong Go on allegation against EJ Obiena

PHILIPPINES, October 17 - Press Release
October 17, 2023

STATEMENT OF SEN. BONG GO

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, we will always support and protect the integrity of our Filipino athletes.

We take very seriously the allegation made by Anais Lavillenie, wife of a French pole vaulter, against EJ Obiena purporting that Obiena used performance enhancing substance. This is a serious allegation against our national sports hero who happens to hold the current Asian record in pole vault.

Obiena has already made huge contributions, not just to Philippine sports, but to the world. I am sure that Obiena is a professional world-class athlete who is expected to abide by world sports standards and policies.

I, therefore, urge the one who makes such claim to substantiate it and not resort to ruining someone's reputation on social media. If there is a need for any national athlete to undergo necessary and official tests from the anti-doping body, there is a process for this which I am sure any elite national team is aware of.

We should not tolerate such baseless accusations. After all, professionalism is part of sportsmanship.

Nanalo lang, pinagbintangan na agad. Baka inggit lang siguro. Walang gamot sa inggit.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Bong Go on allegation against EJ Obiena

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more