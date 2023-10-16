INTERNATIONAL DAY OF RURAL WOMEN – 16 October 2023

SAMOA, October 16 - Remarks by Australia’s High Commissioner to Samoa, Her Excellency Emily Luck

Taeao manuia to you all,

Faafetai tele lava, Minister Mulipola, for the kind invitation to share a few words on behalf of the Australian Government, particularly as we gather to mark International Day of Rural Women.

I’d also like to warmly congratulate you as you take up your new ministerial portfolio. We look forward to working very closely with you.

In Australia at events such as this, it is customary to pay respect to elders past, present and emerging, acknowledging and celebrating their culture and deep connection to land and water.

In celebrating International Day of Rural Women here in Samoa, I would like to similarly acknowledge traditional custodians of your lands and water, noting especially the particular role women play in this regard.

I celebrate your Samoan culture and your deep commitment to looking after your natural heritage.

Yumalundi – or hello in Ngunnawal language, the language of the traditional custodians of my home in Canberra.

I had the fantastic privilege last year of visiting Siutu, in Minister Mulipola’s district of Palauli No. 1 in Savaii, together with Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries La’auli for their Harvest Festival.

I had the opportunity to see first-hand the incredible efforts of rural women in your community to create, grow, care, tend and love the land. That was a very special time for me, Minister, so I thank you very much, and reflect on that today.

I begin my remarks this morning by recognising the importance of partnerships and collaboration, in creating opportunities and addressing shared challenges.

I commend all our partners here today for your commitment to working shoulder to shoulder for a better tomorrow, to benefit the communities we work in and serve.

We acknowledge the indispensable role that women and girls play in our societies. They form the backbone of our communities, making invaluable contributions to our nations.

This holds true not only for Samoa and Australia, but also across the globe.

Today’s theme recognises the crucial role women and girls play in our food systems, particularly those from rural villages.

In Samoa, there is no better evidence of this than when we look to Samoa’s marketplaces, including Fugalei, Salelologa and Savalalo markets.

There are over 1500 vendors that frequent these markets in Savaii and Upolu. Eighty percent of these vendors are women.

Through UN Women’s Markets for Change, Australia is investing in strengthening the economic opportunities of all market vendors in Samoa.

Part of that investment is improving access to services in the marketplace and strengthening market infrastructure, ensuring these spaces are safer, greener and more inclusive for both vendors and buyers.

Together with the Government of New Zealand and UN Women, we are pleased to support the handover of equipment and items valued at 4.1 million tala – some of which you can see – ensuring Fugalei, Salelologa and Savalalo markets are thriving hubs of commerce. For safer and greener markets, these items include chairs, tables, security cameras, PA systems, first aid boxes, bins, cleaning equipment and solar lights. For more inclusive markets, we are also looking at ramps for more diverse access.

Samoa’s marketplaces aren’t just spaces for commerce. They are also hubs of community, culture and connection. When we invest in these marketplaces, we are also investing in strengthening the fabric of Samoa’s societies.

We know sound data is critical for informed policy and decision-making. To that end, we are also pleased to support the handover of IT equipment to the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development through UN Women.

This equipment will strengthen the ministry’s data collection and research capabilities, ensuring their work can be targeted to where its most needed.

This investment aligns with the Samoan Government’s ‘Pathway for the Development of Samoa’ and its broad goal of healthy and thriving people and communities.

I’d like to commend the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development for partnering together with UN Women to support the training and establishment of a Market Vendors Association.

This heralds a new chapter for Samoa’s vendors, where their voices are amplified, and their ability to bargain is underpinned by their collective strength.

I know you are all eager for the workshop ahead, so I’d like to end my remarks this morning by once again commending you all for coming together to support women and girls, as well as building strong and inclusive marketplaces for all.

I wish you all the best for your upcoming work and I look forward to hearing the results of the workshop. Faafetai tele lava ma ia manuia.

