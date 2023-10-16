PRESS RELEASE: New UNDP Resident Representative starts term in Samoa

Apia, Samoa – Ms. Aliona Niculita is the new United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Samoa, following the official presentation of her credentials to the Government of Samoa today.

In receiving Ms. Niculita’s credentials, the Hon. Prime Minister of Samoa, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, said she looks forward to working closely with Ms. Niculita and UNDP to improve access to climate financing, climate change action, women empowerment, and eradicating violence against women, amongst many others.

Ms. Niculita comes to the Pacific from her prior assignment as the UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Pakistan. She has over 25 years of experience in development cooperation. She previously held the positions of UNDP Resident Representative a.i. and Deputy Resident Representative in the Kyrgyz Republic (2015-19), prior to which she served in various positions both in UNDP country offices and headquarters including Deputy Country Director in the Republic of Tajikistan, Senior Assistant Resident Representative and Programme Analyst in Moldova, South Coordinator in the Kyrgyz Republic, and Programme Specialist on detail assignment in the Regional Bureau for Europe and CIS in New York.

Ms. Niculita began her career in 1993 as a public servant with the Government of Moldova, where she is from. She holds degrees in Law from the Law Academy and History from the State University of Moldova.

“In my role as the UNDP Resident Representative, I am determined to work closely with the Government of Samoa, civil society, private sector, and communities to support the country drive to advance sustainable development and build resilience in the face of climate crisis and adapt to the threats of climate change. I am committed that under my leadership, the UNDP Multi-Country Office will work more effectively and efficiently than ever with the UN family and partners, to help Samoa move forward to an even more inclusive and sustainable future for the people of Samoa,” said Ms. Niculita.

She replaces Mr. Jorn Sorensen whose term came to an end in September, after four years in office.

The UNDP Multi-Country Office has been in Samoa since July 1979, servicing the Cook Islands, Niue, Samoa and Tokelau. The new Resident Representative will also be presenting her credentials to the governments of the other islands under her portfolio.

-ENDS-