Old Guard Pet Company Partners with Project K-9 Hero to Support Retired K-9 Heroes
K-9 Koda, a retired Dual-Purpose Patrol/Narcotics Detection K-9 and a bag of Patriot Power 30/20 Performance Recipe.
Old Guard Pet Company will be providing premium pet food to several retired Military Working Dogs and Police K-9s in the Project K-9 Hero program.
Retired K-9 Heroes have given so much to our communities, and they deserve to live out their days in comfort and happiness. Having access to premium nutrition is a fundamental part of this.”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Guard Pet Company, a premium dog food brand, has officially partnered with Project K-9 Hero to provide premium nutrition support for retired K-9 Heroes. Project K-9 Hero, is dedicated to our nation’s retired Police K-9s and Military Working Dogs ensuring that they receive the care and quality of life they deserve after their loyal service, to cover or offset all associated costs, including medical, food, and end-of-duty expenses and aims to educate the public on the responsibilities of adopting retired K-9s.
— Maggie Gooding, CEO & Founder
Project K-9 Hero was founded with a heartfelt commitment to honoring the brave and selfless service of K-9 Heroes, who have stood side by side with our law enforcement agencies and military personnel. These highly trained and dedicated canine companions put their lives on the line to protect and serve our communities, and it is only fitting that they are rewarded with health and a comfortable retirement.
The partnership between Old Guard and Project K9 serves multiple important purposes:
1. Ensuring K-9 Heroes Receive the Care They Deserve: Project K-9 Hero is unwavering in its mission to guarantee that retired K-9s receive the medical care, nourishment, and quality of life they have rightfully earned through their years of dedicated service.
2. Educating the Public: Through educational initiatives and outreach programs, Project K-9 Hero will inform the public about the responsibilities and rewards of adopting retired K-9 Heroes. This will help individuals understand the unique needs of these special dogs and encourage responsible adoption.
3. Financial Support: Old Guard's partnership will provide much-needed nutritional support, at no cost, to retired K-9s at the Rehoming and Rehabilitation facility as well as for adoptive families and their retired K-9 Heroes. This support ensures that adoptive families can provide the best possible care for their four-legged companions.
Old Guard's commitment to animal welfare aligns perfectly with Project K-9 Hero’s vision. Together, they aim to make a meaningful impact on the lives of retired K-9 Heroes both at their Rehoming and Rehabilitation Facility and the families who care for them in their homes.
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Project K-9 Hero," said Maggie Gooding, PhD, Owner and Founder of Old Guard. "This collaboration allows us to channel our passion for animal welfare towards a noble cause. Retired K-9 Heroes have given so much to our communities, and they deserve to live out their days in comfort and happiness. Having access to premium nutrition is a fundamental part of this. We are humbled to support Project K-9 Hero in their mission."
Project K-9 Hero Founder, Jason Johnson expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Old Guard's support will significantly enhance our efforts to provide retired K-9 Heroes with the quality nutrition they deserve. Together, we can raise awareness about the importance of caring for our nation’s retired working dogs who have served our country and communities with selflessness, distinction, and valor."
Old Guard and Project K-9 Hero invite individuals, organizations, and the community at large to join them in this vital mission. To learn more about the partnership and how you can get involved, please visit Project K-9 Hero | Protecting Those Who Protected Us! (projectk9hero.org) or contact info@projectk9hero.org.
About Old Guard Pet Company
The only dog food company that is founded and owned by a PhD in Companion Animal Nutrition, Old Guard relies on established, proven, and historically grounded nutritional foundations. Our founder oversees each step of the process from recipe design to our small batch, slow cooking method. At Old Guard we are committed to delivering safe, nutritious, and tasty recipes.
About Project K9:
Dedicated to protecting those who protected our families, communities, and our America, Project K-9 Hero ensures the best quality of life for our nation’s retired Military Working Dogs and Police K-9 Heroes by providing assistance with medical costs, food, rehabilitation, adoption, and end of duty services.
