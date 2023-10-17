Minister Agio discusses the preparation of a comprehensive investment and multi-sectoral development project in the municipalities of Baucau and Díli

Mon. 16 of Outubro of 2023, 12:31h

On October 14, 2023, during a working lunch, representatives of the Stratacom Global group, accompanied by the Timor-Leste Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam, Abel Guterres, briefed the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, on the progress in the preparation of studies for a comprehensive investment and multi-sectoral development project in the municipalities of Baucau and Díli. The meeting also included the participation of the Executive Director of GALLOPAIR, Chi Cheng, the Brunei-based airline, who is also interested in establishing a presence in Timor-Leste.

Stratacom Global, also based in Brunei Darussalam, presented an ambitious project aimed at boosting economic and social growth in the municipalities of Baucau and Díli, as well as in adjacent municipalities, through the construction of various tourist complexes, industrial parks, renewable energy production facilities, and other infrastructure.

The proposal includes the construction of modern tourist complexes to promote the national tourism sector. In order to stimulate the local economy, the project envisions the creation of industrial parks to attract companies and stimulate production and job creation in the country. It also includes investments in renewable energy production and mineral extraction. The project further envisages the construction of other essential infrastructures and offers an integrated development approach, ensuring designated areas for key sectors such as industry, tourism, commerce, health services, and housing.

During the meeting, Peter Wong emphasized that Stratacom and its partners will study the integration of the strategic plans proposed by Timor-Leste in the preliminary master plan.

Minister Agio Pereira expressed interest in the presented project, emphasizing that the government is committed to encouraging strategic investments that drive progress in Timor-Leste and directly benefit the population.