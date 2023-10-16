PG2023 tickets launched

Prime Minister and Minister responsible for the 2023 Pacific Games Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP launched the 2023 Pacific Games tickets today.

Launching the tickets at Our Telekom’s Point Cruz Office, Prime Minister Sogavare said, the XVII chapter of the Pacific Games is coming to our shores in a few weeks. He encourage Solomon Islanders to purchase their tickets and support PG 2023.

The Prime Minister was also the first customer to procure tickets to watch the games.

“I am so happy to be the first customer to acquire tickets for the opening ceremony, the two weeks games and closing ceremony. I encourage all Solomon Islanders to purchase your tickets to watch the games and support our fellow athletes.”

The Prime Minister adds, the tickets he bought today will be donated.

Interested members of the public can purchase their tickets at Our Telekom and other partners by mid-week.

Our Telekom, the leading telecommunications provider in Solomon Islands, is a Presenting Partner and Exclusive Opening Ceremony Partner with GOC for the 2023 Pacific Games.

PM Sogavare purchasing first PG2023 tickets after the launch

Solo (Mascot) and PM Sogavare. PM displaying the PG2023 tickets he bought.

OPMC Press