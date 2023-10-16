Submit Release
Governor Abbott Promotes School Choice Momentum At Texas Capitol

October 16, 2023 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today encouraged Texans to contact their legislators to voice their support for parent empowerment and expanding education freedom at the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s (TPPF) Parent Empowerment Rally at the Texas Capitol in Austin.
 
“I am here to tell you that, contrary to what you may be reading in the newspaper, we are closer than we’ve even been on a deal that will deliver school choice for you, your families, and all Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “The time for school choice is now in the great state of Texas. As I’ve traveled across the state, I have talked to so many parents and one thing I repeatedly hear in every location I’ve been in is that parents know what is best for their child. Working together, we will deliver school choice and a brighter future for every child across Texas.”
 
In a packed auditorium with over 275 parents, students, and school choice advocates, Governor Abbott outlined his ongoing efforts to expand education freedom and state-funded Education Savings Accounts to every Texas student, noting that a majority of rural, urban, and suburban Texans support increasing parental rights in their child’s education. Additionally, the Governor again called on lawmakers to carry school choice across the finish line, highlighting the critical need to pass legislation that empowers parents to be the primary decisionmakers in their child’s education.
 
The Governor was joined by TPPF Campaign Director Mandy Drogin, elected officials, and other parent empowerment advocates.
 
Hosted by TPPF, the Parent Empowerment Rally brings together parents, students, and parent empowerment advocates to discuss the pathway for expanding parental rights in education in Texas.
 
In his 2023 State of the State address, Governor Abbott announced education freedom for all Texans as an emergency item for the 88th Legislative Session. In June, Governor Abbott signed into law four critical pieces of parent empowerment legislation passed during the 88th Regular Legislative Session.
 

