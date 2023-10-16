Governor Abbott Lauds Formula 1 As Economic Driver For Texas

TEXAS, October 16 - October 16, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today hosted the Formula 1 (F1) Lenovo United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) car presentation in front of the Governor's Mansion in Austin. The Governor was joined by COTA Chairman and Co-Founder Bobby Epstein.

"Texas is the proud home of the F1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas, as we bring more tourists to Texas and showcase all the great things our state has to offer," said Governor Abbott. "Because of its annual exposure on TV across the entire world, F1 has been a magnet to attract international visitors to Austin. This is great for bars, restaurants, and entertainment locations in the area. Texas is home to more Fortune 500 companies than any other state, including Oracle, which has its logo on this car here today. F1 in Austin is an economic boon to Texas."

During the presentation, Chairman Epstein presented Governor Abbott with a special aggregate made from COTA's original racetrack to commemorate the most recent 10th Formula 1 United States Grand Prix held in Austin in 2022.

Bringing thousands of visitors to Austin each October, Formula 1 racing is one of the world's premier entertainment events. The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix is the the longest-running Formula 1 World Championship event held in the United States. This grand prix has been held at COTA since 2012 and is slated to remain in Texas through 2026.

Learn more about the Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix at COTA.