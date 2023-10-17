Submit Release
Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council Announces New Chief Executive Officer

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Mohamed Ali Abu Bakar, effective 16th October 2023.

Dr. Ali will be spearheading all aspects of MHTC’s operations, ensuring its commitment to facilitating and promoting the nation’s healthcare travel industry. With his vast experience and leadership, he brings a fresh take to Malaysia Healthcare’s growth, furthering Malaysia’s vision to be the trusted and leading global healthcare destination.

In his position as the new CEO, Dr. Ali will continue to build strategic and valuable partnerships with stakeholders in both private and public sectors at home and abroad. Under his leadership, Malaysia Healthcare will remain committed to building the Malaysia Healthcare brand and simultaneously raising Malaysia’s profile as a safe and trusted provider of quality healthcare for across the globe.

Dr. Ali has 28 years’ experience in C suite positions, specialising in Strategic, Financial, Digital, and operational turnaround of companies. The businesses that he had managed range from high tech equipment including medical, Hospital Management, Merger and Acquisition, Start-ups, Rapid turnaround of distressed assets, Clinical Research, Software development management, Digital Transformation, and nurturing Cross Border partnership into successful local operations. He has extensive experience in Health tourism from the early days of working with Malaysia Tourism Board, subsequently during his tenure in Pantai Holdings and more recently whilst he was the Group COO in Vinmec, Vietnam. He is trained in medicine, has an active practicing license, and furthered his studies in management and Islamic Finance.

To learn more about Malaysia Healthcare and its services, please visit https://malaysiahealthcare.org or visit our social feeds at: www.facebook.com/MHTCMalaysia or at LinkedIn (Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council).

For media enquiries:

Tutie Ismail
Vice President
Communications
Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council
tutie@mhtc.org.my 		Chandrika Bhaskaran
Senior Manager
Public Relations & Content Communications
Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council
chandrika.b@mhtc.org.my
   

ABOUT THE MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency under the Ministry of Health Malaysia that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country’s healthcare travel scene, making it a key export service industry. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry under the brand “Malaysia Healthcare” with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination. MHTC works closely with over 90 private healthcare facilities in Malaysia, who are registered members of MHTC.

