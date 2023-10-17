"Research Compliance Unveiled: The How and Why" by Learn eCORE & VirginiaBIO for new Biotech and Life Sciences Companies
Failure to factor compliance into planning can impede your research goals. This webinar covers the applicability of various regulations, oversight and training.
Our webinar offers critical, up-to-date knowledge for new Life Sciences and Biotech companies in Virginia and across the United States and Biotech or Life Sciences Recruitment Agencies.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn eCORE, a leading provider of expert human subjects research training and investigator conflict of interest training, is partnering with VirginiaBIO, a non-profit trade association focused on fostering Virginia's life sciences ecosystem, to present a webinar designed for new Biotech and Life Sciences companies.
Title: “Research Compliance Unveiled: The How and Why”.
Date & Time: Thursday, October 19, 2023, from 2:00-3:00 EST
Presenters: Sherry Mills, MD, MPH and Ann Hardy, DrPH, CIP
The federal regulations for both human subjects research and conflict of interest require in-depth familiarity with the rules as well as associated guidance and policies to ensure accurate training.
"Research compliance requirements can seem unnecessarily complex," said Dr. Sherry Mills, Co-Founder of Learn eCORE. "However, failure to factor compliance into project planning can impede progress toward achieving research goals."
The webinar will provide insight into the research compliance landscape, including conflict of interest and human subjects protection. Topics to be covered include the applicability of various regulations, key definitions and requirements, oversight, and training.
The presenters, Drs. Sherry Mills and Ann Hardy, have decades of experience in conducting human subjects research, implementing federal research policies and regulations, including the revised Common Rule, and developing research compliance and ethics training programs. Both have worked specifically with NIH’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Tech Transfer (SBIR/STTR) programs and will share their decades of experience in public health practice, federal research policy, human subjects research compliance, biomedical research, and staff training.
About Learn eCORE:
Learn eCORE aims to provide accurate, accessible, and superior online courses on important compliance and ethics topics in a manner that reinforces learning through realistic examples and case studies, for a reasonable cost to individuals and groups. Our ultimate goal is to be recognized as a premier e-learning program that meets the training needs of varied research communities worldwide. Learn eCORE’s online courses, developed with EdTek Services (www.edtekservices.com), are created and independently reviewed by subject matter experts so you can be sure that the content is appropriate and correct. Our courses meet training requirements for federal research funding and IRB certification.
About VirginiaBIO:
VirginiaBIO strives to foster a Virginia life sciences ecosystem, recognized nationally for its innovation, commercial success, and contributions to improved health for all. Our Mission is to promote innovation and growth through strengthened networks; advocacy; capital investment; talent attraction, development, and retention; and advancing the next generation of leaders. ViginiaBIO is determined to help our members reduce their costs as much as possible, which is why we are a BIO Business Solutions® Affiliate, the largest cost-savings purchasing program for the biotech industry operated by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).
