World Food Day is Top of Mind for Organic Farmer Thaddeus Barsotti Who Has Dedicated His Life to Food Security

"Betting on the Farm, An Heirloom Childhood" Farmer Thaddeus Barsotti Iconic Alice Waters, Author, Chef, Pioneer in the Organic Food Movement

Farmer Thaddeus Barsotti is a lifelong steward of the organic farming movement in California and shares his life story in the new memoir "Betting on the Farm"

The iconic Alice Waters reviewed the book and had this to say: “What a beautiful book. This is an unflinching, profoundly intimate account of a family at the forefront of organic food and community.” — Alice Waters, an American chef, restaurateur, and author.