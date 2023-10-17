Attorney General Ford Announces Grant Opportunities to Combat Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Se(1)

Carson City, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the release of a Notice of Funding Opportunity for Nevada law enforcement agencies, prosecutorial offices, courts and non-profit organizations to apply for the Services-Training-Officers-Prosecutor (STOP) and Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) grants.

The Office of the Nevada Attorney General receives grant funding through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women and awards funding to local, regional and statewide programs providing victim services through non-profit service providers, law enforcement, prosecution and courts. These programs serve to enhance victim safety and hold offenders accountable for their crimes of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking in Nevada.

“The funding provided by these grants sends resources to programs that help the victims and survivors of domestic or sexual violence," said AG Ford. “We must work together to support those who have suffered from these crimes, and these grants give our community law enforcement agencies the tools they need to ensure that support is widespread and available.”

Agencies interested in applying for funding must submit a completed application by Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 by 5 p.m. For a copy of the solicitation and application packet or for more information, please visit the grants page of our website or contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Grants Unit at AGgrants@ag.nv.gov.

###