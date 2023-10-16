Highland Copper Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) (the “Company”) announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has approved the grant of 16,250,000 incentive stock options to directors and executive officers of the Company. The options are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for a period of up to seven years and will vest as to one third immediately and one third on each of the first and second anniversary of the grant.



About Highland

